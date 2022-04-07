NEET UG 2022 exam on 17 July. Here’s direct link to apply on neet.nta.nic.in

This year the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on 17 July, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 will beheld on 17 July, for which National testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process.

Interested candidates can apply for NEET UG 2022 exam on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

The test is set to be held in 13 languages this year. There will be no upper age limit for appearing in NEET.

NEET is for admission to UG medical courses in India, including MBBS and BDS.

“Candidates who have passed Class 12 from Open School or as private candidates shall not be eligible to appear for the ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test’,” the NTA said.

Interested candidates will have to pay an…