NEET-UG 2022 on July 17, registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in | Competitive Exams

NEET 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted on July 17, the National Testing Agency has said. The registration process has started on neet.nta.nic.in. Follow LIVE UPDATES.

The last date to apply for the exam is May 6, 2022.

&lt;strong&gt;Apply for NEET 2022&lt;/strong&gt;

“The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST),” reads the official notification.

The test will be conducted in English,…