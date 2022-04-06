NEET UG 2022 registration begins at neet.nta.nic.in; here’s direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today, April 6 inviting online applications for NEET (UG) 2022 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in till May 6, 2022.

The last date of successful transaction of fee is May 7, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM).

“The paper shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B),” reads the notice.

NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English,…