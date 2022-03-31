NEET-UG notification likely today; exam expected to be held in July

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET-UG 2022 notification today, March 31. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022. The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2022 exam will begin on April 2.

NEET 2022 Notification likely today

As per sources, the NEET 2022 registration window will be open from April 2 till May 7, 2022. A correction window for editing the filled form will be opened in the mid-month of May. NEET 2022 notification is likely to be released today. Once released, the NEET notification will be available on nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET-UG 2022: Important Dates