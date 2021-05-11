Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 12th May 2021 Written Update: Anu lies to Subu

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Ramya asking Anu to tell Surya to prove his love for her. As Anu accepts the challenge, Ramya says that she is just joking, no need to prove anything. However Anu takes Ramya’s challenge seriously and decides to prove their love to Ramya. Anu turns off her phone and goes back to her house.

On seeing Anu, Subu and Pushba ask her why she has come back, she’s not going to the office. Anu lies that she is taking a day off from the office to look after Subu. Pushba and Subu say that she had informed Surya that she’s coming to the office, and it’s wrong to back off from her words now. Poorni comes back home from her night shift. Poorni gets surprised knowing that Anu isn’t going to the office today as Anu doesn’t like to take off from the office. Poorni says that they can’t understand the current generation mindset. Pushba jokes and they all laugh. Anu says that she even turned off her phone so that she can spend her whole day with her dad. She massages Subu’s leg. Subu looks happy.

At the office, Surya smiles remembering Anu’s words. Surya calls in the telephone placed in Anu’s cabin. Anu’s colleague answers the call and says that Anu hasn’t come to the office yet. Surya then phones to Anu’s mobile and finds it’s switched off.

Surya calls Meera and Pankaj to his cabin.

He asks Meera if she hasn’t checked why Anu hasn’t come to the office. Meera says no. Surya shouts at Meera. The latter reminds Surya that he had said no one should question Anu. Surya asks Meera to leave. Meera insists to discuss about an important office file. Surya gets annoyed. He reacts harshly and asks her to leave.

Surya asks Pankaj to find why Anu hasn’t come to the office today. Surya suggests to call Pushba and find out. Pankaj says that Pushba is a chatterbox and asks Surya to call her. Surya requests Pankaj. Pankaj gives up and phones Pushba, but her phone is also switched off. Surya asks Pankaj to call Ramya. Pankaj asks whether he will ask to call everyone in the colony. Surya says no need and asks Pankaj to go to Anu’s house and find out what happened to Anu. Pankaj refuses. Pankaj finally agrees when Surya says that he will go to check on Anu.

Poorni has some urgent work, so she leaves for the hospital again. Subu and Anu are watching a comedy movie on the TV and having fun. Pankaj comes there and lies that he has come to ask about Subu’s health. Subu gets glad that everyone cares for him and pay visit to him. Pankaj asks Anu if she’s not coming to the office today. Anu replies that she took a day off to look after her dad. Pankaj lies that she needs to sign some important files. Anu says those files aren’t important and can be signed the next day. Pankaj takes leave.

Anu’s parents ask Anu to go the office and sign those important files. Anu says that she will come back in a while and goes out. Anu stops Pankaj and questions if he has really come to meet her dad or Meera has sent him. Pankaj looks on.

The episode ends.