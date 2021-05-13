ENTERTAINMENT

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 14th May 2021 Written Update: Surya visits Anu

The episode starts with Anu pacing forth and back wondering if Surya will come and if he will not break her trust. She thinks of calling Surya. She remembers giving her swear to Ramya and thinks. Subu asks for hot pack massage. Anu is lost in her thoughts and didn’t hear Subu. Pushba brings Anu back to the world and scolds Anu. She asks if she has take off to sit like statue. Anu gets food for Subu and feeds him. Subu gets emotional remembering his mother. He says that after his mother, Anu is feeding him. Pushba gets angry hearing this and argues with Subu.

Pakanj brings tea for Meera as she has been upset since morning. Meera tries to find out why Pankaj visited Anu and questions Pankaj. But Pankaj doesn’t give her the expected answer. Surya comes there. Meera leaves from there. Surya says that it has been 8 hours since he had talked to Anu. He asks Pankaj to not keep anything away from him and tell what really happened at Anu’s house. Pankaj says that Anu scolded him as she got to know that he was sent by Surya. Therefore whatever she told him are meant for him. Surya says that Anu is innocent, he must’ve threatened her. Surya decides to meet Anu immediately. Pankaj asks Surya to not go. Surya is admant to meet Anu. Pankaj threatens to tell Sharda. Surya asks him to go ahead. Pankaj rings Sharda. Surya stops Pankaj. Surya says that he’s scared, but he had made a deal with Anu that he won’t disclose their love matter to his family until she confesses to her dad. Surya scolds Pankaj. Pankaj jokes saying that if Surya meets Anu then it will be the headlines of the news.

The next day morning, Ramya prays to God. She says that she can’t see Anu’s pain, so she’s going to tell Surya the truth against Anu’s swear and asks God to protect Anu. Ramya phones Surya. The latter asks why Anu’s phone is switched off. Ramya says that she challenged Anu playfully, but she took it serious and switched off her mobile. She narrates him about everything happened Ramya tells that she doesn’t want any of them to lose, so she called him to tell the truth. Surya says that now he’s understanding everything. Ramya requests to not tell Anu that she had told him. Surya assures he won’t.

Pushba asks Subu if Anu is taking off today too for looking after him. She adds that yesterday Anu didn’t look after Subu, but was sitting as she saw a ghost. Surya comes there. Subu and Surya are surprised on seeing Surya. Anu gets elated. He asks what he has come in the early morning. Surya says that Anu hasn’t come to the yesterday. Her phone and Pushba’s phone were also switched off, so he has come to know to see Anu. Subu says that he could’ve sent any emoloyee to check. Surya says that Pankaj has come yesterday for that reason. He informed me Anu was upset, so he has come to check. Subu asks Anu if she hasn’t informed in the office and scolds her. Surya says that’s ok. Subu asks Anu if she’s going to the office today. Anu looks on.

The episode ends.

