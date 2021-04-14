Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 15th April 2021 Written Update: Pankaj advises Surya not to talk about his past to Anu

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Anu discovering out the tackle of Devanandhini materials’s previous manufacturing facility within the pocket book. She wonders why she will be able to’t discover this tackle in Google. She calls a workers to get all the main points relating to Devanandhini materials’ previous manufacturing facility.

In the meantime Mansi asks Chandra if he doesn’t know the person on on the picture(Ragupathi). Chandra says no and asks her to cease thinkinga about him and his phrases as Surya mentioned he’s a fraud. Mansi then asks why Surya visited such locations. Chandra asks her to not overthink about it and leaves from there. Mansi is decided to search out out why Surya went there.

Later Surya, sharda, Chandra, Mansi and Pankaj come to the guesthouse. Mansi admires the guesthouse. Pankaj asks Surya why he introduced his entire household to the guesthouse, if he has any plan to ask Anu right here and discuss his love for her to his household. Surya says that he didn’t give it some thought and says good thought. He guarantees Pankaj to present him a deal with for giving such a superb thought.

Mansi and Chandra vist the entire home and just like the place. Later all of them have meals collectively. Sharda and Mansi say that they like this place. Pankaj reminds Surya that they’re getting late for workplace. Sharda says to Surya that she’s advantageous now and asks him to go. Chandra asks what occurred to mother. Surya replies nothing. He felt that she was upset up to now two days, so he thought to deliver her to the guesthouse. Surya leaves with Pankaj.

Pankaj calls out Surya and asks him to suppose twice earlier than speaking to Anu about his previous. Surya will get aggravated and asks him to not discuss it once more. They drive off. On the workplace, Anu involves Surya’s cabin. Surya is suprised on seeing her there since he had informed her that he’s on go away as we speak. Anu says that the safety gaurd knowledgeable her about his arrival. Surya then tells Anu that his mom has come to the guesthouse and asks her to satisfy his mom when she will get the time. She agrees. Surya says that his mom likes her and insists solely his mom. Anu will get aggravated and thinks why he can’t merely admit he loves her. She takes his go away.

Surya thinks tips on how to inform Anu about his previous and wonders how she’s going to take it. He says that he can’t disguise his previous and confess solely his like to Anu. It will likely be a betrayl to his love. He provides that he hesitates to admit his emotions due to their age distinction however the reality is he overcame that reality. He has another reason that’s his previous. As soon as he’ll reavel his previous to her, his coronary heart will develop into gentle and he’ll develop into like an harmless little one. He says that he’s petrified of her response after understanding his previous. His hand trembles in worry. Pankaj comes there. He notices Surya’s pale face and questions him what occurred. He additionally notices Surya hiding his hand inside pocket.

The episode ends.