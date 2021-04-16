ENTERTAINMENT

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 17th April 2021 Written Update: Kavin meets his twin brother Navin

Avatar
By
Posted on
Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 17th April 2021 Written Update: Kavin meets his twin brother Navin

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Anu telling Meera that nobody within the workplace together with Meera is aware of about Devanandhini historical past, so she has to ask Surya about it and furthermore she ought to resolve whether or not she ought to ask Surya or not. Meera is dumbstruck with Anu’s reply. Anu goes to Surya’s cabin. Deena involves Meera and instigates her towards Anu saying Anu disobeyed her which by no means occurred earlier than within the workplace.

Anu involves Surya and says that she has few inquiries to ask him and asks him to reply her. Surya agrees and says no private questions. Anu agrees. She questions Surya about Devanandhini’s outdated manufacturing facility which angers Surya. He says that he’s not in temper to reply her. Anu retains questioning him. Surya will get aggravated and shouts cease. Surya asks her to depart this matter. Anu will get scared. Surya telephones Meera and calls off all his conferences. He shouts at Meera and conveys an oblique message to Anu that she ought to cease questioning him about Devanandhini. He angrily walks out. Anu wonders why Surya will get livid at any time when she questions on Devanandhini.

Meera taunts Anu and says that she ought to study when to ask inquiries to Surya and when not. Anu will get upset with Surya’s conduct. She thinks why Surya typically will get indignant and from whom in his household he bought this indignant nature, his mom appears very calm particular person. She needs to fulfill Sharda. Simply then she receives Sharda’s name, who asks Anu to come back house. Anu agrees. Surya passes by that aspect and hears Anu over cellphone. Anu notices him and not directly taunts Surya and says that she doesn’t have any work as all conferences bought canceled, so she will certainly come. Sharda will get glad and cuts the decision. Anu pretends to maintain speaking on the decision to make Surya really feel jealous.

Later Surya calls Anu to his cabin and asks whom she was speaking with on the cellphone name and the place she’s going. Anu refuses to inform him saying it’s private. She walks away. Surya will get irritated. Surya follows Anu in his automotive. He provides her to drop her at her vacation spot, however Anu refuses to come back with him. Surya insists Anu to inform the place she’s going, who she’s going to fulfill. Anu repeats it’s private so she will be able to’t say. Surya insists her to get into the automotive. Anu says that she doesn’t like his automotive so she gained’t include him. Surya will get aggravated and drives off. Anu laughs.

In the meantime Sambath tells Ramya that he overheard Pushba and Poorni dialog and Pushba mentioned his title is written on Anu’s destiny, in line with Swamiyadi, Anu’s life associate title will begin with ‘A’ and his title is Azhagya Sambath. Ramya will get shocked. Sambath asks if he ought to change his title. Ragupathi comes there and asks them what they’re speaking about. Sambath tries to cowl the reality, however he spills the beans when Ragupathi threatens him. Ragupathi recollects Meera telling him not to surrender on the considered getting Anu married to Sambath. Ragupathi will get completely happy and smirks.

The episode ends.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
20
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
20
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
The Internet of things The Internet of things
16
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top