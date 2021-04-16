Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 17th April 2021 Written Update: Kavin meets his twin brother Navin

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Anu telling Meera that nobody within the workplace together with Meera is aware of about Devanandhini historical past, so she has to ask Surya about it and furthermore she ought to resolve whether or not she ought to ask Surya or not. Meera is dumbstruck with Anu’s reply. Anu goes to Surya’s cabin. Deena involves Meera and instigates her towards Anu saying Anu disobeyed her which by no means occurred earlier than within the workplace.

Anu involves Surya and says that she has few inquiries to ask him and asks him to reply her. Surya agrees and says no private questions. Anu agrees. She questions Surya about Devanandhini’s outdated manufacturing facility which angers Surya. He says that he’s not in temper to reply her. Anu retains questioning him. Surya will get aggravated and shouts cease. Surya asks her to depart this matter. Anu will get scared. Surya telephones Meera and calls off all his conferences. He shouts at Meera and conveys an oblique message to Anu that she ought to cease questioning him about Devanandhini. He angrily walks out. Anu wonders why Surya will get livid at any time when she questions on Devanandhini.

Meera taunts Anu and says that she ought to study when to ask inquiries to Surya and when not. Anu will get upset with Surya’s conduct. She thinks why Surya typically will get indignant and from whom in his household he bought this indignant nature, his mom appears very calm particular person. She needs to fulfill Sharda. Simply then she receives Sharda’s name, who asks Anu to come back house. Anu agrees. Surya passes by that aspect and hears Anu over cellphone. Anu notices him and not directly taunts Surya and says that she doesn’t have any work as all conferences bought canceled, so she will certainly come. Sharda will get glad and cuts the decision. Anu pretends to maintain speaking on the decision to make Surya really feel jealous.

Later Surya calls Anu to his cabin and asks whom she was speaking with on the cellphone name and the place she’s going. Anu refuses to inform him saying it’s private. She walks away. Surya will get irritated. Surya follows Anu in his automotive. He provides her to drop her at her vacation spot, however Anu refuses to come back with him. Surya insists Anu to inform the place she’s going, who she’s going to fulfill. Anu repeats it’s private so she will be able to’t say. Surya insists her to get into the automotive. Anu says that she doesn’t like his automotive so she gained’t include him. Surya will get aggravated and drives off. Anu laughs.

In the meantime Sambath tells Ramya that he overheard Pushba and Poorni dialog and Pushba mentioned his title is written on Anu’s destiny, in line with Swamiyadi, Anu’s life associate title will begin with ‘A’ and his title is Azhagya Sambath. Ramya will get shocked. Sambath asks if he ought to change his title. Ragupathi comes there and asks them what they’re speaking about. Sambath tries to cowl the reality, however he spills the beans when Ragupathi threatens him. Ragupathi recollects Meera telling him not to surrender on the considered getting Anu married to Sambath. Ragupathi will get completely happy and smirks.

The episode ends.