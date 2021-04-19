Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 20th April 2021 Written Update: Anu breaks down in front of Surya

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Sharda enquiring Anu about her mother and father. Anu says that her mother and father need her to get married quickly, so they’re searching for alliance for her. Surya will get upset listening to this. Sharda says that the boy who will marry Anu can be very fortunate. Sharda then says these days kids do love marriage and asks if she doesn’t have anybody in her life. Anu says that she doesn’t wish to take any danger. She not directly taunts Surya and says that she is going to belief the man lot, however he won’t be able to know what she needs to say and he or she has to attend when he’ll discuss to her. Sharda says that she loves somebody and asks her to inform who he’s, she is going to forcibly carry him and get her married to him. Surya says that his headache cured after ingesting Anu’s tea and says that he’s leaving for workplace. He walks out. Anu says to Sharda that she has some work and says that she ought to go away house. Sharda asks Anu to go together with Surya. Anu agrees and takes her go away.

Anu comes out and finds Surya checking his cellular. She stumbles. Surya asks her to stroll fastidiously, as her mother and father are searching for matches for her. Anu thinks that Surya is upset and wonders learn how to persuade him. Surya affords to drop Anu at house. Anu refuses. Surya says that she shouldn’t roam like this alone and taunts her saying that her mother and father are searching for match for her. Anu will get irritated and asks what number of instances he’ll inform the identical factor. He says that he repeats in order that he doesn’t overlook it. Anu says that it’s apparent to seek for alliance after they have a phenomenal daughter and in addition he’ll advise her to hearken to her mother and father and marry the man chosen by them. Surya will get extra irritated. They each argue. Anu cries and says that she waited lot for him to admit his emotions, however he intentionally makes her wait. She’s about to depart. Surya stops her and asks why she’s crying. Anu says that he is aware of the explanation.

Within the automotive, Anu is sitting quiet. Surya asks if she gained’t say something. Surya drops Anu at her place. Anu reminds Surya that he promised to satisfy all her needs and leaves. Anu goes to the terrace seaching for Ramya. Pushba says that Ramya isn’t right here and sends Anu again. Poorni asks Pushba if she actually needs to Anu get married to Sambath. Poorni says that she is going to spoil Anu’s life by sending Anu to Ragupathi’s home. Pushba asks Poorni cease scolding her and says that they’ll’t change the destiny. Poorni asks what she is going to do if she will get to know that Anu loves somebody. Pushba says that she is going to agree if he’s good boy and asks if his title will begin with ‘A’. Poorni tries to ask Pushba she is going to agree if Anu loves somebody elder than her, however she’s unable to accurately formulate it. Pushba scolds Poorni and walks away.

In the meantime Sharda praises Anu in entrance of Surya. Sharda says that Anu is easy and doesn’t conceal something in her coronary heart. Surya agrees with Sharda. Pankaj comes there. Sharda goes to carry tea for him. Surya and Pankaj have a discuss Anu. Surya says that she shouldn’t have talked to Anu like that and asks Pankaj to punish him by twisting his ear. As Surya retains insisting, Pankaj twists Surya’s ear and he shouts in ache.

The episode ends.