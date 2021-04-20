Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 21st April 2021 Written Update: Anu seeks her friends’ help to find Devanandhini’s sarees old factory location

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Anu seeing a dream during which Surya asks her to come back to him. Anu wakes up shouting she’s coming. The morning, Anu, Ramya and Sambath are looking for out the situation of Devanandhini’s outdated manufacturing unit within the Google map. Nevertheless they will’t discover it in Google map. Anu remembers that she noticed a theater title which is positioned close by the manufacturing unit on the pocket book. They struggle utilizing the theater title and finds the realm the place its positioned but they will get the precise location. Anu decides to that space and enquire. Anu asks Ramya and Sambath to accompany her. Ramya hesitates, however Sambath convinces her. Anu is happy to see Devanandhini’s outdated manufacturing unit.

Different aspect, Pankaj tells Surya that the person, who inflicting issues within the Devanandhini’s outdated manufacturing unit land, has reference to Give up. Surya asks if that man has any hidden intentions than incomes cash to which Pankaj says no. Surya then asks Pankaj to settle the issue giving cash to him. Pankaj agrees. Pankaj then says that Anu needs to go to that manufacturing unit and asks Surya to by some means cease Anu. Their dialog was interrupted by Sharda’s arrival. Sharda asks about manufacturing unit go to. Surya covers the matter up saying Pankaj is gaining weight, so he requested to go to all of the factories. The trio have a enjoyable stuffed dialog. Sharda leaves. Surya tells Pankaj that Anu is adamant to go to the manufacturing unit as a result of she’s curious. Pankaj advises Surya to strictly refuse Anu. Nevertheless Surya says that later or sooner Anu has to go to that manufacturing unit, so he decides to speak to Anu at the moment itself. Pankaj encourages Surya to speak to Anu which surprises Surya. Pankaj says that Surya ought to discuss to Anu in order that there will probably be a full cease for this drawback. He walks away.

Sambath, Ramya and Anu prepare to go away to seek out Devanandhini sarees outdated manufacturing unit. Ragupathi comes there and enquire the place they’re going. Sambath blabbers that they’re going to the theater, however then covers it up saying they’re going for an operation theater. Sambath drives off the scooty with Anu and Ramya.

Ragupathi and Ranjini talk about how Ramya and Sambath getting spoiled due to Anu. Ragupathi telephones Meera and asks her to assist him get Devanandhini dealership. He tells about assembly Mansi, who had come following Surya. He threatens Meera and says that if she will be able to’t give the dealership, he’ll ask Mansi. Meera asks him to contact Mansi then and cuts the decision.

Meera telephones Mansi to get her account particulars. Mansi taunts Meera saying that she’s very devoted in direction of the phrase. Meera taunts her again saying that Mansi can also be very devoted and tells about Mansi following Surya. Mansi will get shocked listening to Meera. She wonders how Meera bought to learn about and concludes that Ragupathi would possibly’ve knowledgeable Meera.

On the workplace, Meera offers Surya his well being report card and says that he’s high-quality. Surya says that he is aware of to handle himself and his household is there to take care of him effectively and asks Meera to take care of her well being. Meera takes his depart.

Pankaj involves Surya and offers him a pendrive which comprises and asks him to look at them to grasp the present era mindset and replace himself. FM brings tea for Surya. Surya asks FM to name Anu. FM tells that Anu didn’t come to the workplace which surprises Surya.

The episode ends.