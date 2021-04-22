Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Swamiyadi predicts about Anu’s marriage

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Anu gaining consciousness. She will get shocked on seeing Surya. Surya says that he’s not a brilliant hero to avoid wasting her each time that she’s in bother. Anu says that he’s a superhero for her and says that he had referred to as her there. Surya appears to be like puzzled. Anu holds her head feeling ache. she says once more that he referred to as her there. Surya stays quiet. Anu will get upset and asks why he comes to avoid wasting her when he doesn’t wish to speak along with her. Pankaj wonders what Anu is blabbering.

Ragupathi telephones Mansi. She cuts the decision. He telephones her once more. Mansi attends the decision. Ragupathi reminds her that he requested her for a favor the opposite day. He additional says that Meera informed him that Mansi has large coronary heart and Meera is her cosister so she ought to know her nicely and asks Mansi to offer him dealership. Mansi will get shocked and indignant. She asks him to speak about it to Surya and cuts the decision.

Surya takes Anu to her residence. Ragupathi notices them. Pushba asks Surya what occurred to Anu.. Surya lies that Anu went for subject work and received an electrical shock whereas touching the electrical fence. Poorni checks Anu. Pushba will get fearful for Anu. Anu assures Pushba that she’s fantastic. Poorni checks Anu’s BP. Anu retains telling Pushba that she’s fantastic and to not fear. Surya says that it’s apparent for a mom to get fearful for her daughter. Poorni asks reprimands Anu for being careless and asks why nobody alerted her in regards to the electrical fence. Anu says that she didn’t inform about her go to within the workplace. Surya says that there’s no any obligations for Anu to go to that place instantly. He additionally informed her that he’ll take her there, however she didn’t hearken to him. Pushba comolaind that Anu doesn’t hearken to anybody. Surya takes their go away.

Anu comes working to Surya and stops him. Anu apologizes to Surya for not listening to him. Surya asks if she thought what’s going to occur to him if one thing occurs to her. Surya reprimands Anu. Anu asks why he shouts at her like this and apologizes to him once more. Surya angrily asks her to go and relaxation. Surya spots Ramya and Sambath. He calls them and scolds them too. He says that associates ought to information their pal in an accurate path and will assist their pal blindly in all the things. He angrily asks them to go inside. The trio leaves.

Surya then notices Ragupathi. He calls him and says that he’s asking to everybody for his firm’s dealership. He says that he must be sincere to get his firm’s dealership. Surya lectures him about honestity. Surya asks Ragupathi to do one thing to realize his belief then he’ll contemplate his request. Surya then warns Ragupathy that he has to cope with Pankaj if he doesn’t cease asking to everybody for dealership. Ragupathi gulps in concern recollecting Pankaj beating him and runs inside. Surya drives off.

Anu is holding the flowers that she collected within the manufacturing unit and wonders why Surya hates this flower. She says that she doesn’t need the flowers that Surya hates and throws it outdoors outdoors of the home. Swamiyadi comes there. She says that Anu goes to get married very quickly and an home goes to show an marriage ceremony venue for Anu. Pushba will get delighted listening to this whereas Anu appears to be like puzzled.

The episode ends.