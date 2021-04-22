ENTERTAINMENT

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Swamiyadi predicts about Anu’s marriage

Avatar
By
Posted on
Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Swamiyadi predicts about Anu's marriage

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Anu gaining consciousness. She will get shocked on seeing Surya. Surya says that he’s not a brilliant hero to avoid wasting her each time that she’s in bother. Anu says that he’s a superhero for her and says that he had referred to as her there. Surya appears to be like puzzled. Anu holds her head feeling ache. she says once more that he referred to as her there. Surya stays quiet. Anu will get upset and asks why he comes to avoid wasting her when he doesn’t wish to speak along with her. Pankaj wonders what Anu is blabbering.

Ragupathi telephones Mansi. She cuts the decision. He telephones her once more. Mansi attends the decision. Ragupathi reminds her that he requested her for a favor the opposite day. He additional says that Meera informed him that Mansi has large coronary heart and Meera is her cosister so she ought to know her nicely and asks Mansi to offer him dealership. Mansi will get shocked and indignant. She asks him to speak about it to Surya and cuts the decision.

Surya takes Anu to her residence. Ragupathi notices them. Pushba asks Surya what occurred to Anu.. Surya lies that Anu went for subject work and received an electrical shock whereas touching the electrical fence. Poorni checks Anu. Pushba will get fearful for Anu. Anu assures Pushba that she’s fantastic. Poorni checks Anu’s BP. Anu retains telling Pushba that she’s fantastic and to not fear. Surya says that it’s apparent for a mom to get fearful for her daughter. Poorni asks reprimands Anu for being careless and asks why nobody alerted her in regards to the electrical fence. Anu says that she didn’t inform about her go to within the workplace. Surya says that there’s no any obligations for Anu to go to that place instantly. He additionally informed her that he’ll take her there, however she didn’t hearken to him. Pushba comolaind that Anu doesn’t hearken to anybody. Surya takes their go away.

Anu comes working to Surya and stops him. Anu apologizes to Surya for not listening to him. Surya asks if she thought what’s going to occur to him if one thing occurs to her. Surya reprimands Anu. Anu asks why he shouts at her like this and apologizes to him once more. Surya angrily asks her to go and relaxation. Surya spots Ramya and Sambath. He calls them and scolds them too. He says that associates ought to information their pal in an accurate path and will assist their pal blindly in all the things. He angrily asks them to go inside. The trio leaves.

Surya then notices Ragupathi. He calls him and says that he’s asking to everybody for his firm’s dealership. He says that he must be sincere to get his firm’s dealership. Surya lectures him about honestity. Surya asks Ragupathi to do one thing to realize his belief then he’ll contemplate his request. Surya then warns Ragupathy that he has to cope with Pankaj if he doesn’t cease asking to everybody for dealership. Ragupathi gulps in concern recollecting Pankaj beating him and runs inside. Surya drives off.

Anu is holding the flowers that she collected within the manufacturing unit and wonders why Surya hates this flower. She says that she doesn’t need the flowers that Surya hates and throws it outdoors outdoors of the home. Swamiyadi comes there. She says that Anu goes to get married very quickly and an home goes to show an marriage ceremony venue for Anu. Pushba will get delighted listening to this whereas Anu appears to be like puzzled.

The episode ends.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
45
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
43
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
40
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top