Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 24th April 2021 Written Update: Surya asks Anu to meet him

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist

The episode begins with Anu recalling all of the incidents occurred within the manufacturing facility and she or he lays on the mattress. Different aspect, the Police meets Surya and Pankaj. He tells Surya that his constable noticed Pankaj coming into the manufacturing facility and burning issues. The police warns them to not trespass the restricted place else they should take that manufacturing facility beneath their management and leaves. Surya asks Pankaj what’s all this. Pankaj says that he felt that Anu will go to that manufacturing facility so thought to scare her. Surya asks if he misplaced his thoughts and says Anu fainted due to him. Pankaj remembers the mentally unstable beggar and tells Surya that the beggar additionally got here to the manufacturing facility which surprises Surya. Pankaj additional says that Anu obtained curious concerning the manufacturing facility and went there due to him. Surya agrees and says that he ought to’ve instructed all the things to Anu.

Different hand, Anu will get prepared for workplace. Pushba talks about Anu’s marriage and about an alliance which is understood to Subu. Anu will get aggravated and walks away. On the workplace, Surya calls Shakaran to his cabin and asks if he had mentioned about Devanandhini previous manufacturing facility with anybody. Shakaran says that he didn’t communicate to anybody about it. He then provides that Anu requested concerning the previous manufacturing facility to everybody within the workplace together with him, however he didn’t inform her something. He takes depart. Surya wonders then how Anu obtained to learn about that manufacturing facility.

Anu brings tea for Surya and asks if he’s nonetheless upset along with her. Surya asks her to take her seat and asks why she’s impatient. Anu says that she was ready since longtime that he’ll take her to the previous manufacturing facility. Surya asks Anu to attend yet another day then he’ll himself reveal all the things to her. Anu says that the subsequent day is Tamil new 12 months and it’s an vacation. Surya complains that she’s nonetheless being impatient. He asks her to attend till he’ll inform her when and the place to satisfy to speak. Surya says that she issues lot to him. Anu says that she is aware of about it.

Pankaj stops Meera from going into Surya’s cabin saying Surya is in an essential assembly. Meera fumes and leaves. Anu comes out. Pankaj enquires Anu about her well being. Anu tells Surya isn’t okay after what occurred yesterday. Pankaj says that Surya can be alright, if she doesn’t create any issues and asks her to go and do her work.

Pankaj goes to Surya. He finds Surya completely satisfied. Pankaj needs Surya luck to disclose the reality to Anu. Pankaj then says that he finds his smile synthetic. Surya says that he fears Anu’s response after listening to his previous. Pankaj asks what he’ll do, if Anu doesn’t settle for his previous. Surya laughs and walks away.

The following day at Anu’s home, Anu and her dad and mom are doing puja of Tamil New 12 months. They’ve a pleasant dialog. Ramya and Sambath come there. All of them have a enjoyable crammed dialog. Surya’s driver comes there and provides Surya’s letter to Anu. Anu reads the letter by which Surya says that at this time is a crucial day for them and asks Anu to return within the automotive that he had despatched. Anu will get completely satisfied. Anu tells her dad and mom that she has to go to the workplace as she has some essential work. She provides that automotive is ready for her. Subu isn’t completely satisfied and desires to speak to Surya. Pushba stops him and convinces him to ship Anu. Anu goes to vary her gown. After someday, Anu comes out preparing. Pushba and Subu are shocked seeing Anu decked up fantastically.

The episode ends.