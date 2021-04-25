Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 26th April 2021 Written Update: Surya is nervous about proposing to Anu

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Subu saying to Pushba that Surya is appearing bizarre these days. He calls Anu every time he desires. Pushba calms him down. Anu comes out preparing. Anu’s dad and mom and her associates get mesmerized seeing her. They praise her look. Anu walks out accompanied by her associates, Ramya and Sambath. Ramya asks Anu the place she’s going. Sambath says that Anu goes to fulfill Surya. Ramaya asks Anu if it’s true and teases her asking if the climax is right this moment. She insists Anu to inform her. Anu blushes. She tells that she doesn’t know them and leaves smiling. Sambath tells Ramya that Anu definitely goes to fulfill Surya. Ragupathi overhears them.

Different aspect, Surya is at his house and is nervous about proposing Anu. Anu is on the way in which. She smiles remembering her first meet with Surya. She asks the motive force to cease on the temple on the way in which. Pushba and Subu come again from the temple. They discover Ragupathi leaving hurriedly with out arguing with them which surprises Pushba and Subu. Pushba and Subu speak about Anu’s marriage. Pushba asks Subu to repair Anu’s marriage quickly. Subu tells about his good friend’s son.

In the meantime Surya is practising the best way to discuss to Anu and suggest her. He rehearses getting on knee and holding a flower. Different aspect, Anu reaches the temple. She remembers Surya asking her to attend for yet another day then he’ll inform her the whole lot. And tells to herself to not recover from excited. Surya would have referred to as her to ask about some vital file too. She will get upset. The priest blesses Anu that she is going to get married quickly. He offers prasadam to her. Anu smiles.

Surya tries other ways to suggest Anu and will get irritated that he can’t even suggest accurately. He decides to ask Anu right away if she is going to marry him. He then says that it doesn’t appear like Surya’s fashion, it’s extra like Pankaj threatening somebody at gun level. He then decides to ask Anu the best way to suggest. He says that Anu will get upset asking if he had referred to as her to ask this. He drops that concept.

Anu stops the automotive and will get a pink rose. Anu tells the motive force that it’s not the route for workplace. The driving force says that Surya requested him to deliver her house. Anu thinks that she has instructed her dad and mom that she’s going to the workplace and decides to tell them that she’s going to Surya’s home. She searches for her telephone and realizes that she forgot her telephone at house.

Surya is nervous and tries to calm himself down. He says to himself that he’s not dreaming and Anu will come right here for actual and he’s going to suggest her. Anu reaches Surya’s home. Anu begins feeling unusual seeing the home. Surya comes out to welcome Anu. He opens the automotive’s door and ahead his hand asking Anu to return. Anu holds his hand and will get down from the automotive. Anu remains to be feeling unusual.

The episode ends.