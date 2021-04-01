Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Meera learns that Poorni is Anu’s aunt – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Meera learns that Poorni is Anu's aunt

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 2nd April 2021 Written Update

The episode starts with Anu seeing Surya taking Meera inside the house. She notices her aunt in the house, and wonders why she didn’t open the door, when she rang the bell. She thinks that they all have just returned from the graveyard and decides not to disturb them for now.

Ramya asks Sambath why he came back leaving Anu. Sambath says that Anu asked him to leave, and assures her that he knows the location, so he can go back to bring Anu if Anu calls him. Ragupathi comes there and hears their talk. He scolds them for always supporting Anu. He badmouths Anu for roaming around at late night. Sambath tells him that Meera’s mother passed away, so Anu went to meet Meera. Ragupathi says that Anu got an excuse to meet Surya, and leaves.

Meera thanks Poorni for looking after her mom. She says that her mom’s health would’ve got better, if she had met Poorni earlier. She further says that she always wished that Surya visits her house, but her wish got fulfilled through her mom, and adds that her mom would’ve not died if she had got all this love and care earlier itself. Pankaj says that her mother had a good death with her loved ones present near her rather than having a painful death at the hospital. Meera agrees with him and thanks Poorni again for that. Surya decides to stay back at Meera’s house. Poorni requests Pankaj to drop her at her home, and unintentionally reveals that Anu told her that she comes to meet Meera, but didn’t come. She may come morning. Meera gets startled hearing Anu’s name. Pankaj tells that Poorni is Anu’s aunt. Surya tells that he knows about it and he asked Poorni not to tell her about it.

Poorni comes out and gets suprised finding Anu there. She asks why she hadn’t come inside. Anu tells she rang the doorbell, but no one came. She then asks how Meera is. Poorni says that she’s fine, and Surya is there to take care of her, so she’s leaving and asks Anu to come with her, Pankaj is waiting with his car in the corner of the street and he will drop them at home. Anu refuses to come without meeting Meera. Poorni tells Anu that Surya is with Meera, and it’s not right to disturb them now. Anu is admant to meet Meera. Poorni gets fed up and leaves from there.

Meera keeps talking about work. Surya asks her not to take stress about the work and asks her to rest. Meera suddenly breaks down holding Surya’s hands and then cries placing her head on his shoulder. Surya comforts her side hugging. Meera realizes her position and apologizes to him. Surya asks her to sleep. He brings a bedsheet and covers Meera with it. He sits near her and caresses her hair. Anu comes near the door to ring the doorbell. She gets upset seeing Surya caring Meera, and begins to cry.

The episode ends.

