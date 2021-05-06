Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham 7th May 2021 Written Update: Anu gets confused with a strange dream

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Poorni asking Anu to bring the dried clothes from the terrace. Anu goes to the terrace thinking how difficult is to confess the love to the parents and regrets that she has to tell lot of lies.

Meanwhile Ragupathi is watching Anu and Surya’s video clip and wonders how Subu will sit when this video gets leaked. He sits by holding his head. Sambath comes there. He mocks Ragupathi and clicks a photo of him in that position. He leaves from there. He hides behind the door and overhears Ragupathi and Ranjini conversation. Ragupathi tells that one day Subu will sit like this when the video will come out. Sambath decides to find out about that video clip.

In the night, while everyone is sleeping, Anu gets the dream of visiting Devanandhi old factory. Anu wakes up from the sleep and wonders why Devanandhi old factory is coming in her dream and why Surya wasn’t in the dream. She thinks maybe Surya is waiting for her outside. She tries to sneak out. Pushba wakes up and questions Anu where she’s going. Anu lies that she wanted water. Anu thinks why Surya will come here in the late night.

In the morning, Pushba wakes Anu up and asks her to get ready for the office. After a while Anu gets ready for office and prays to God. She wonders why Surya didn’t come in her dream and prays for Surya’s safety. Subu comes back home and calls out Anu. Anu jerks. Pushba and Subu discuss about Subu’s work. Subu finds Anu disturbed. Subu says that they will talk evening and asks Anu to leave for the office.

Anu comes across the occultist on her way to the office. The occultist tells Anu that her past will determine her future. The occultist asks Anu to search for her past which is waiting for her and leaves. Anu looks puzzled.

Sharda is disturbed recalling the occultist talks. Mansi tells Sharda that she and Chandra would like to go and stay in the guesthouse for two days. Sharda says that they have just come back from there. Mansi says that they’re going there for a change. Sharda agrees and asks them to come back soon as she will get bored without them. Mansi thanks Sharda and leaves for the guesthouse with Chandra. Sharda doesn’t feel at ease and prays for Chandra and Mansi’s safety.

Anu reaches office. Anu takes the storeroom keys and goes there. The staff discuss why Anu often goes to the storeroom. Shankaran says that he asked her not to go, but she doesn’t listen to him. Pankaj will get angry if he gets know.

In the storeroom, Anu recalls the occultist words. She takes the particular Devanandhi notebook. She reads it and finds Surendhar name in the notebook and wonders who he’s and wonders who to ask about it. If she asks to Surya or Pankaj, Surya will get annoyed and Pankaj will tell it’s not his department. Anu goes back to her cabin. Meera comes to Anu and asks about Devanandhi sales reports. Anu remains quiet. Meera scolds Anu and leaves asking Anu to come to the meeting.

The staffs are gathered in Surya’s cabin. Surya asks everyone for the reports. Meera says that Devanandhi sales reports aren’t ready. Just then hands the reports to Surya shocking Meera.

The episode ends.