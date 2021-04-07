Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham: Pankaj gets annoyed with Anu’s repeated questions about Devanandhi – Tellyexpress

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Zee Tamil’s popular daily soap Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is gearing up for some new twists and turns in the show.

In the previous episode it’s shown that Chandra assured Anu that he will ask Sharda about Devanandhi sarees and he also advised her to talk to Surya about the same. Chandra shared about a childhood memory with Anu. He said that once he lied to his mom that he got hurt in his hand so that she feed him. Later Surya became irritated when Anu will ask him about Devanandhi sarees. Surya asked Anu to study only the last five years files of Devanandhini sarees. Anu got upset hearing it. Surya realized that he was rude with Anu and tried to cheer her up. Surya got delighted when Anu said that she brought lunch for him. Anu pretended to be injured thinking Surya will feed her. However Surya pulled her leg. Then they got ready to have the lunch, but Meera spoiled their lunch plan. She deliberately fixed Surya’s lunch meeting with a client.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Anu will be upset that Surya can’t have lunch with her. She will decide to visit Devanandhini sarees old factory. She will ask Pankaj to drop her at the factory because she doesn’t know it’s exact location. However Pankaj will get shocked hearing Devanandhini sarees name. He will try avoid Anu’s questions. Anu will keep asking him which will irritate Pankaj. The latter will say he doesn’t know anything about Devanandhi fabrics and walks away.

What’s the mystery of Devanandhini sarees? Why Surya and Pankaj get irked hearing Devanandhini sarees name?

