Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham: Pankaj to advise Surya

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist On TMT.Internet

Zee Tamil’s common TMT cleaning soap Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is all set for brand new twist and turns within the present with Anu attempting to unravel the thriller of Devanandhini saree’s outdated manufacturing facility.

Within the earlier episode it was seen that Surya was upset realizing that Anu’s dad and mom are looking out match for Anu. When Anu stumbled whereas strolling, Surya requested Anu to stroll rigorously as her dad and mom are on the lookout for match for her. Anu thought that Surya was indignant and puzzled persuade him. Surya stated that she shouldn’t roam like this exterior when her dad and mom are on the lookout for matche. Anu obtained irritated and requested what number of occasions he’ll repeat the identical factor. Surya stated that he has to repeat in order that he doesn’t overlook. Anu stated that her dad and mom have a good looking daughter so it’s apparent for them to seek for match and requested why he wanted to recollect this.

Within the upcoming episode it is going to be proven that Pankaj will come to Surya and can give him a pendrive which incorporates new motion pictures. Pankaj will ask Surya to observe them to know the present technology mindset and replace himself. Surya will inform Pankaj that Meera cares for him quite a bit and he feels unhealthy for her. Panakaj will inform Surya that every thing might be nice. FM will convey tea for Surya. Surya will ask FM to name Anu. FM will inform that Anu didn’t come to the workplace which can shock Surya.

The place Anu went? When will Surya confess his like to Anu?

To know newest updates of your favourite Tamil exhibits, hold checking this area.

