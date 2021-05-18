Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham: Pushba to grow suspicious of Surya and Anu?

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Zee Tamil’s popular show Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is all set for new twist and turns in the show.

So far in the show it was shown that Surya visited Anu’s house. He showed her the bangles and asked if she’s ready. Anu questioned how he will make her wear those bangles. Surya asked her to see his magic. He held her hand and asked Anu to look into his eyes. Anu obeyed him. Surya winked at Anu and sent a kiss shocking Anu. Surya successfully made Anu wear the bangles. Anu asked why he did like this. Surya smiled and signed her to see her hands. Anu got elated seeing the bangles.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Anu and Surya will be sharing an eyelock smiling. Pushba will come there suddenly calling out Anu. Surya and Anu will move away on seeing her. Anu will tell that Surya has just come to meet Subu. Pushba will say that Surya need not to trouble himself and come home to meet Subu daily. Surya will say it’s fine and will add that he will leave only after meeting Subu. Pushba’s expression will change. She will silently move to a corner. Anu will request Surya in sign language to leave. Surya will agree and will tell that he will take leave. Pushba will ask him to leave. Surya will feel bad hearing this. Pushba will ask Anu to accompany Surya till the car. Pushba will think why Surya can’t simply ask in a phone call about Subu’s health instead of coming home. She will be worried how Subu will react after knowing this.

Pushba will start getting doubt on Anu? Will She tell Subu about Surya visiting their house? How Subu will react?

