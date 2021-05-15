Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham: Surya to gift bangles to Anu

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee Tamil’s popular show Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is all set for new twist and turns in the show.

In the previous episodes it was shown that Anu accepted Ramya’s challenge. She switched off her phone and took a day off from the office. She lied to her parents that she took leave to look after Subu, who recently met with a small accident. Surya tried to contact Anu and found her number was off. Surya forced Pankaj to visit Anu’s house in order to find out why Anu took leave. However Anu went out Surya’s anger on Pankaj.

Later Ramya attempted to convince Anu to turn on her the phone and talk to Surya, but Anu firmly refused as she also wanted to test Surya’s depth of love for her.

Ramya phoned and informed Surya about the challenge and Anu’s stubbornness. Surya visited Anu’s house shocking everyone. Surya lied that he came to know why Anu didn’t come to the office.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Anu and Surya will be on the way to the office. Anu will see a bangle shop and will ask Surya to pull over. Surya will get the bangles for Anu. The latter will see the bangles and will say that he bought a wrong size. Surya will try to make Anu wear the bangles, but he will fail. Anu will ask him to not press the bangles too hard else it will break and it considered as a bad omen. Surya will get tensed. He will say that he will find a solution and will make her wear the bangles the next day.

What will Surya do now? Will Surya be able find a solution?

