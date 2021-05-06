Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham: The occultist talks to confuse Anu

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee Tamil’s popular show Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is all set for more drama in the show with Anu getting confused with the occultist talks.

In the previous episodes, it was seen that Pankaj asked Surya to let the land to get transferred into Surrendar’s name as Surya is going to start a new life with Anu and also Anu doesn’t know about his full past so there is no point to keep that land. Surya got angry hearing Pankaj. Surya strongly said that he wants both Devanandhi land and Anu.

Mansi shared with Chandra about Surya having a girl in his life. Mansi convinced Chandra to ask Anu about the girl in Surya’s life. Anu was eagerly waiting Subu’s return from the office to talk about her love for Surya. Poorni noticed the ring in Anu’s finger and questioned about it. Anu lied that her friend Swapna got that ring for her. Poorni growed suspicious of Anu anda asked Anu to get one ring for her. Pushba also wanted the same kind of ring for her. Anu got tensed and lies again that there’s only one piece.

In the upcoming episode it will be seen that Anu will come across Swamyadi on her way to the office. The occultist will tell that Anu’s past will determine her future. The occultist will ask Anu to solve the mystery of her past which is waiting for her. The occultist will further say that Anu shouldn’t stop looking for her past and if she does so it’s like stopping her breath. The occultist will leave confusing Anu.

What’s Anu’s past that the occultist is talking about? Will Anu able to clear the mystery of her past?

