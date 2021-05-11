Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham: Will Surya accept Ramya’s challenge?

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee Tamil’s popular show Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is all set for more drama in the show with Ramya challenging Surya.

In the previous episode, it was seen that Subu met with a small accident. The accident was actually done by Chandra. Subu was not aware that Chandra is Surya’s brother. Chandra didn’t knew either that Subu is Anu’s father. Pankaj told Surya about Subu’s accident and Chandra being responsible for Subu’s accident. Surya wanted to meet Subu immediately, but Pankaj convinced Surya to meet Subu the next day morning. As Anu was having a talk with her parents, she received a message. She got worried reading that message.

In the upcoming episode it will be seen that, Anu will rush outside of the house reading Surya’s message in which Surya will say that he’s coming to meet her dad. Anu will get shocked when Surya will reach the colony. Anu will attempt to convince Surya to go back. She will remind him about their deal. However Surya will stay firm in his decision. Surya will apologize to Subu and will reveal that his brother has done Subu’s accident. Meanwhile Sambath will check Ragupathi’s phone to delete Anu and Surya video’s clip. Sambath will drop the phone in the water bucket. Ragupathi will lash out at Sambath for the same. Ramya will refuse to believe that Surya has come to meet Anu and will challenge Anu to ask Surya to prove his love for Anu.

Did Ragupathi lose Surya and Anu’s video clip? How will Surya react for the challenge?What is stored ahead for Anu and Surya in the show?

