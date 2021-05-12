Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham: Will Surya come to meet Anu?

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee Tamil’s popular show Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is all set for more drama in the show with Anu accepting Ramya’s challenge.

In the current track Anu accepts Ramya’s challenge and decides to make Surya prove his love for her. Anu takes a day off from the office on the pretext of taking care of Subu and turns off her mobile. Surya gets worried when he finds Anu’s number is off. He requests Pankaj to call Pushba and find out what happened to Anu. However Pushba’s number is also off. A worried Surya urges Pankaj to visit Anu. Pankaj comes to Anu’s house on the pretext of enquire about Subu’s health. Anu lies to Pankaj when he questions why she hasn’t come office.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Ramya will ask Anu if she has turned on her mobile. Anu will reply that she didn’t. Ramya will admit that Surya and Anu are best lovers in the world and will request Anu to turn on her mobile and speak to Surya. However Anu will be adamant in her decision. Ramya will say that she will call Surya and say that she challenged Anu playfully, but she took it seriously. Anu will stop Ramya by giving her swear. Anu will say that she wants to know whether Surya will come to meet her or not. Anu will add if it was before he confessed his love for her, she would have accepted it, but now she can’t. He has to come to meet her else her ego will not be satisfied. Ragupathi will overhear their conversation.

What will happen? Will Surya come? How Anu will react if Surya doesn’t come?

