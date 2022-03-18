Neetu Kapoor shares rare throwback video of Raj Kapoor’s famous Holi party, from Rishi Kapoor to kiddo Ranbir Kapoor seen enjoying

New Delhi, Jnn. Whenever there is talk of Holi celebrations in Bollywood, Raj Kapoor’s Holi party is definitely remembered. This Holi party was attended by all the big and famous celebrities of Bollywood, which was always the talk of the town. But after the death of Raj Kapoor in 1988, this Holi party came to a halt. On the occasion of Holi on Friday, Neetu Kapoor has shared an unseen video of Holi party from years old, remembering those good moments of the family. In which all the members of Kapoor family are seen. This video of Raj Kapoor’s Holi party has been covered on social media and is becoming fiercely viral.

After the departure of Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor have also died in the Kapoor family. Remembering all these on the occasion of Holi, Neetu Kapoor shared this video on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, ‘When we were complete, when love was hot. Happy Holi. Apart from Raj Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, his wife Neela Devi, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are also seen in this video of Holi party. While Ranbir and Riddhima are quite young and are seen enjoying the party sitting on mother Neetu’s lap. In this video, many celebs including Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are also seen dancing.

The video has also been given voice over by Raj Kapoor in his own voice in which he can be heard saying how much he loved the color white and how close it was to his heart. In the video, he is narrating the story of his childhood, saying, when he was 6-7 years old, a beautiful couple came to meet his parents. During this, the woman was wearing a beautiful white dress. Seeing her, Raj Kapoor was so impressed that he wanted to talk to her and he even plucked white flowers to praise her, but by the time he went to give flowers to her, the woman got up and left. The meeting remained incomplete forever.

Talking about Neetu Kapoor’s curved front, she will soon be seen in the film ‘Jug Jug Jio’. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, recently there was news that she is going to judge the reality show ‘Dance Deewane Junior’.

Edited By: Vaishali Chandra