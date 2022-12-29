LATEST

Negative draw between Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis in the “La Liga”

The most prominent matches of the 15th stage of the Spanish Football League between Athletic Bilbao and its host Real Betis ended in a goalless draw yesterday, Thursday, at the Pinto Villamarín stadium.

The tie prevented either team from advancing to third place, with Bilbao fourth and Betis fifth with the same score.

The match witnessed the expulsion of the Italian player, Real Betis, Luiz Felipe (90 + 6), after a strong interference.

There is a strong competition for the first four places in the Spanish League, as only two points separate the third and eighth places.

Betis remained winless in the last three matches.

Rayo Vallecano had missed the opportunity to advance to fourth place, albeit temporarily, by drawing against its host Girona 2-2 in the first match in “La Liga” after the stoppage due to the 2022 World Cup competitions in Qatar.

The goals of Rayo Vallecano were scored by Sergio Camilo (2) and Essie Palason (62), while Girona scored for Argentine Valentin Castianos (34 from a penalty kick) and substitute Samuel Sais (75 from a penalty kick).

Rayo Vallecano rose to seventh place temporarily with 23 points, pending the results of other matches, while Girona ranks twelfth with 17 points.

Rayo Vallecano maintained its record without losing for the sixth consecutive match in the league, as its last loss dates back to October 8 against Almeria 1-3, noting that it achieved its biggest victory this season in the 13th stage at the expense of the defending champions Real Madrid 3-2.

Matches conclude with a confrontation between Atletico Madrid and Elche.

