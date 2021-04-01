Neha Jethwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images – Tech Kashif

Neha Jethwani is an Indian model, Social media influencer, and YouTuber. She uses to upload makeup tutorial-based videos on her youtube channel.

Neha Jethwani Biography

Name Neha Jethwani Real Name Neha Jethwani Nickname Neha Profession Model, YouTuber & Influencer Date of Birth 05 September 2000 Age 21 Years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Yet to be updated (Businessman)

Mother: Yet to be updated

Brother: Vishal Jethwani Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated Husband Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Listening Music and Dance Birth Place Surat, Gujarat, India Hometown Surat, Gujarat, India Current City Totonto, Canada Nationality Indian

Neha Jethwani’s Official Social Profiles

instagram.com/nehajethwani529

youtube.com/channel/UCY96auJ4S_Dsz8mdy2mL0Yw

Snap ID: Nehalia529

Intereting facts about Neha Jethwani

She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

The 21-years-old loves to play with her teddy bear (Toy). Neha calls her teddy as Guguu.

Neha is a very big fan of actress Alia Bhat.

She is a tattoo lover.

Neha Jethwani Images

Just see the cute photos of Neha Jethwani,