Neha Jethwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images – Tech Kashif

Neha Jethwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Neha Jethwani is an Indian model, Social media influencer, and YouTuber. She uses to upload makeup tutorial-based videos on her youtube channel.

Neha Jethwani Biography

Name Neha Jethwani
Real Name Neha Jethwani
Nickname Neha
Profession Model, YouTuber & Influencer
Date of Birth 05 September 2000
Age 21 Years (As of 2021)
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated (Businessman)
Mother: Yet to be updated
Brother: Vishal Jethwani
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Listening Music and Dance
Birth Place Surat, Gujarat, India
Hometown Surat, Gujarat, India
Current City Totonto, Canada
Nationality Indian

Neha Jethwani’s Official Social Profiles

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/nehajethwani529

youtube.com/channel/UCY96auJ4S_Dsz8mdy2mL0Yw

Snap ID: Nehalia529

Intereting facts about Neha Jethwani

  • She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.
  • The 21-years-old loves to play with her teddy bear (Toy). Neha calls her teddy as Guguu.
  • Neha is a very big fan of actress Alia Bhat.
  • She is a tattoo lover.

Neha Jethwani Images

Just see the cute photos of Neha Jethwani,

