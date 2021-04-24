ENTERTAINMENT

Neha Kakkar calls herself ‘really lucky’ as she completes six months of marriage with Rohanpreet – TMT Updates

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet are on cloud 9 because the couple, who received married on October 24, has accomplished 6 months of marriage at present. Neha shared a good looking pic on social media with a heart-felt word for one another.

Neha known as herself ‘actually fortunate’ and claimed that she loves him greater than he does. Together with the put up she wrote, “Each Single Day He Wins My Coronary heart. He makes me fall in love with myself much more.. On a regular basis! He says he loves me greater than I like him however I wanna say I like him a lil extra! Hehe…@rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Finest Husband Ever!! I’m actually fortunate!! Completely happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!! #NehuPreet.”

Rohan, too, shared the identical photographs  on his social media account and captioned it as, “Hey guys At the moment I wanna share my Wallpaper with you all and this lady within the wallpaper I don’t have phrases to explain How Stunning This Woman Is.. In and Out each!! She is a Creator, Like how God created this world, equally She Created My World, OUR World and Its sooo lovely! Nonetheless can’t consider She’s Mineee. She’s the one which I Can’t reside with out. I wanna say “Thank You” for Each Single Factor You introduced in my life and HEY MY PERSON Completely happy 6 Months to Us!! My Wifey @nehakakkar.”

