ENTERTAINMENT

Neha Kakkar celebrates anniversary celebrations of her parents, photos go viral

Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar keeps sharing photos of herself and her family the day she arrives. All photos become viral as soon as Neha shares her photos. Now Neha has recently shared photos on Instagram celebrating the wedding anniversary of her parents, which you can see. Actually, Neha celebrated the anniversary of the parents on 17 May. Neha did the celebrations at her house and now pictures of that time have come out. You can see Neha has shared many photos with the family.

Posting all these photos, he wrote, “Happy anniversary to both of you. Perhaps you will never be able to give as much love as both of you have always given. Neha is seen posing with her parents in ‘#Kakkad Family’ in these pictures. In the pictures, Neha is seen hugging and kissing. Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh was also seen during the ceremony.

Neha and Rohanpreet Singh were wearing color coordinated outfits and the pairing of the two looks stunning in the pictures. Indeed, Rohanpreet has also congratulated her in-laws for the wedding anniversary and shared the picture and wrote, ‘Happy Anniversary Mamaji Papaji, you should always be together, be happy and be healthy. Talking about work, Neha and Rohanpreet’s new song is coming soon, which will be released today i.e. on May 18.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

106
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
102
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
73
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
43
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top