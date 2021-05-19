Neha Kakkar celebrates anniversary celebrations of her parents, photos go viral

Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar keeps sharing photos of herself and her family the day she arrives. All photos become viral as soon as Neha shares her photos. Now Neha has recently shared photos on Instagram celebrating the wedding anniversary of her parents, which you can see. Actually, Neha celebrated the anniversary of the parents on 17 May. Neha did the celebrations at her house and now pictures of that time have come out. You can see Neha has shared many photos with the family.

Posting all these photos, he wrote, “Happy anniversary to both of you. Perhaps you will never be able to give as much love as both of you have always given. Neha is seen posing with her parents in ‘#Kakkad Family’ in these pictures. In the pictures, Neha is seen hugging and kissing. Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh was also seen during the ceremony.

Neha and Rohanpreet Singh were wearing color coordinated outfits and the pairing of the two looks stunning in the pictures. Indeed, Rohanpreet has also congratulated her in-laws for the wedding anniversary and shared the picture and wrote, ‘Happy Anniversary Mamaji Papaji, you should always be together, be happy and be healthy. Talking about work, Neha and Rohanpreet’s new song is coming soon, which will be released today i.e. on May 18.