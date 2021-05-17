ENTERTAINMENT

Neha Kakkar got photoshoot done in the middle of the road, you will be crazy

Mumbai. Famous Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is often seen making headlines. Mashhoor singer Neha Kakkar is in a lot of discussion about her looks and her love life apart from her singing. Singers often share their glamorous photos on social media. Neha Kakkar remains active on social media and shares her beautiful pictures and videos, which are also loved by Fans.

Friends Neha Kakkar has shared beautiful pictures on Instagram, during this Neha is wearing a mustard color dress. In which she is seen sitting on the road giving fun filled poses. Neha looks very beautiful in these pictures. In the pictures, the singer is seen sitting on the road in a mustard colored dress and having fun.

Friends, for your information, let us know that these pictures of Singer are being liked on Instagram, many lakhs of people have liked it. Along with this, many Bollywood celebs are giving their reaction by commenting on the pictures. Friends shared these pictures on Instagram, giving information about Neha Kakkar in her upcoming Song Khaad Tainu Main Dassa and told that the song is going to be released after 2 days.

