Neha Kakkar sits on the road to promote her new song

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar is in discussion about her new song these days. His new song ‘Khad Tainu Main Dasa’ is going to be released soon. Neha is very excited about singing along with her husband.

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared pictures of her songs with fans. Recently, Neha Kakkar has shared some of her new pictures on social media where she is seen in a different look.

Neha had shared the poster of her song with the fans a while back, which we have shown you. Neha Kakkar is seen wearing dark orange color outfits in these pictures. You can see Neha Kakkar looking very attractive in this cute look. However, pictures of Neha Kakkar are becoming viral on social media and the fabs are praising her look. By the way, all these pictures have been clicked by her husband Rohanpreet. Neha herself has revealed this. You can see Neha Kakkar posing on the road in a picture.

Neha Kakkar is seen in the mood for full fun in all the photos. Posting the pictures, Neha wrote: ‘Can’t wait for 2 days # KhadTainuMainDassaExcited / 2009 / Gotta go, there’s a lot to do! Pictures clicked by Hubby @rohanpreetsingh #NehaKakkar #NehuPreet ‘Well you might know that Neha Kakkar has sung this new song with husband Rohanpreet. The song will be released on 18 May.

