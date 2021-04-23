Neha Kakkar was seen doing push-ups with Mercedes, running in the parking area, watch the video

Singer Neha Kakkar, popularly often known as Selfie Queen, may be very lively on social media. Neha Kakkar typically shares her lovely photographs and cute movies for her followers. In such a scenario, Neha has as soon as once more shared a video of her, which is kind of completely different from all her movies until date.

Neha began to shed extra pounds

Neha Kakkar has shared considered one of her exercise movies on social media. Within the video, Neha Kakkar is seen doing pushups with the assistance of her Mercedes. On the identical time, Neha can also be seen working within the parking space within the video. On the finish of the video, Neha additionally poses. Followers are very keen on this video of Neha.

Rohanpreet reacted

On this video of Neha Kakkar, lakhs of likes have come shortly, whereas hundreds of followers are expressing their love by commenting. On Neha’s video, brother Tony Kakkar has additionally commented an emoji of fireside and muscle groups. Aside from this, Neha’s husband Rohanpreet wrote, ‘Come on … you are able to do it. … nothing is inconceivable for you, my queen. ‘ Together with this, Rohanpreet has additionally shared some emojis.

Neha is judging Indian Idol 12

Please inform that Neha Kakkar can also be referred to as hit machine. Neha Kakkar has lent her voice to many hit songs. Please inform that today Neha Indian Idol is doing 12 judges. Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are additionally seen as judges together with Neha within the present. Recall that in October final yr, Neha married Rohanpreet. The 2 met throughout Music Nehu the Vyah. Each typically present love for one another on social media.