Neha Kakkar will not be part of this week’s Indian Idol 12 episode – TMT

Neha Kakkar, probably the most beloved choose of Indian Idol 12, is not going to seem within the upcoming episodes. Senior actor Jaya Prada will substitute Neha on the choose’s chair.

TV’s well-liked singing actuality present ‘Indian Idol 12’ is being well liked by the viewers. As a lot as individuals take pleasure in listening to the contestants on the present, all of the judges of Indian Idol are additionally in demand. Of which the preferred ones are Neha Kakkar which is not going to seem within the upcoming episodes. Neha shall be lacking from the upcoming episode of the present. Truly, Neha has not been shot for the upcoming episodes, so she is not going to be seen within the weekend episodes. Neha’s followers have been shocked earlier by this. However now, the rationale behind this has additionally been revealed.

Neha is not going to be seen resulting from different tasks
In line with media stories, the dates of Neha Kakkar’s different tasks have been getting clashed with the present. As a consequence of which Neha has not shot upcoming episodes of Indian Idol. She accomplished her second work commitments and missed capturing episodes of the weekend.

Jaya Prada will grow to be choose
Because of the absence of Neha Kakkar, if the choose’s chair stays vacant, then the makers of the present don’t let it occur. Subsequently, he invited senior actress Jaya Prada for the present. Just lately, Jaya Prada additionally appeared in The Kapil Sharma Present. This time Jaya Prada will hit the stage of Indian Idol. Some promos of the present have been launched wherein Jaya Prada enters the stage, and your complete stage is embellished to welcome her.

Jaya Prada was seen within the promo
Jaya Prada will enter the present as a visitor, however she may also be seen on Neha’s choose chair. Jaya Prada will hearken to the songs of the contestants and be seen dancing on them.

