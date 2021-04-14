ENTERTAINMENT

Neha Kakkar’s old video goes viral, recognizes Tony cheering behind sisters in Jagratte?

Neha Kakkar is likely one of the well-known singers of Bollywood right now. The story of his household’s battle has been within the information many occasions. Immediately she reached the stage the place she is after onerous work. Most of all know that Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar used to sing bhajans in Jagrats. An previous video of him goes viral, which persons are watching particularly for Tony Kakkar.

This time, the video is viral due to Tony

Many movies of this video are being made on social media. On this video, Sonu and Neha are singing ‘Aisa Var Do Kangade Wali’. Tony Kakkar is seen on the again. They’re tough to establish. In between, he too used to sing bhajans, typically showing to sing Jai Ho. This previous video goes viral on social media. This video has gone viral many occasions earlier than. Nevertheless, this time persons are making it viral due to Tony Kakkar.

Neha’s video was viral up to now

There’s a excellent bonding between Neha, Sonu and Tony. Neha has revealed throughout an interview that Tony has been her mentor. Neha Kakkar auditioned for ‘Indian Idol’ on the age of 16 in 2006 after a struggling childhood. Curiously, Neha didn’t come a great distance within the present and was eradicated. Not too long ago, a video of him went viral, by which Anu Malik’s response to Neha Kakkar’s music was in dialogue.

VIDEO: When Anu Malik stated, ‘Neha Kakkar, listening to your voice, I really feel like slapping my face’

