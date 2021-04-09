Neha Malik Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Introduction
Neha malik born on 31 October 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021)in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India is an Indian Actress and Model. She has appeared in several music video songs and Bollywood movies. She was ranked 3rd most beautiful women at the Arab Fashion Week 2012.
- Father Name:- Not Known
- Mother Name:- Not Known
- Brother Name:- Not Known
- Sister Name:- Not Known
- Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
- Husband Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Neha Malik Education, Qualification
Neha Malik did her schooling from St. Xavier and completed her graduation from GMCH Govt Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh.
Neha Malik Career
After her graduation, she went to Indore for the Frankfinn course and she came to Mumbai and started pursuing her actress and model career. Neha started her career as a model and in 2012. She was ranked 3rd most beautiful women at the Arab Fashion Week. Neha made her Bollywood debut with film “Bhanwari Ka Jaal”. In 2015, She participated in Bridal Fashion Week in Goa. In 2016, She was among the top 10 contestants at the Bangkok Beach Fashion Week.
She has appeared in the superhit songs like Dhoop mein na chal, 5 ft 7 inch, Sakhiyaan, Thumka Song.
Filmography
- Musafir 2020 (2020)
- Gandhi Fer Aa Gea (2020)
- I Promise (2019)
Neha Malik’s Music Videos
- Dhoop mein na chal
- Sakhiyaan
- Thumka Song
- Laut ke na aana
- Ishq Karle
- Machine ATM
- Meri Wali Sardarni
- Kurta Pajama
Neha Malik Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 31 October
- Age:- 36 Years (Approx, in 2021)
- Height:- 168 cm, 5 feet 6 inch
- Weight:- 55 Kg
- Figure Measurement:- 35-27-36
- Net Worth:- 3 Crore INR (Approx, as in 2021)
- Car Collection:- Not Known
Neha Malik Wiki / Bio
|Wiki / Bio
|Name
|Neha malik
|Profession(s)
|Actress, Model
|Debut Tv Show
|Debut Film
|Bhanwari Ka Jaal
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|in centimeters– 168 cm
meters– 1.68 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 6 inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms– 55 Kg
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurement
|35-27-36
|Bust Size
|35
|Waist Size
|27
|Hip Size
|36
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|31 October
|Birth Palace
|Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India
|Hometown
|Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India
|Residence
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|36 Years (Approx, in 2021)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Scorpio
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Hobbies
|Swimming, Cooking, Reading, Dancing
|Education & Qualification
|School
|St. Xavier, Delhi
|College/University
|GMCH Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh
|Qualification
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs / Boyfriend
|Not Known
|Family
|Parents
|Father– Not Known
Mother– Not Known
|Siblings
| Sister– Not Known
Brother– Not Known
|Spouse / Husband
|N/A
|Children
| Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Actor
|Salman Khan
|Favourite Actress
|Alia Bhatt
|Favourite Food
|Pasta
|Favourite Films
|Jab We Met, DDLJ, Titanic
|Favourite Book
|Love Story by Erich Segal
|Net Worth and Car Collection
|Net worth
|3 Crore INR (Approx, as in 2021)
|Car Collection
|Not Known
Some fact about Neha Malik
- In 2015, She participated in Bridal Fashion Week in Goa.
- In 2016, She was among the top 10 contestants at the Bangkok Beach Fashion Week.
- She was ranked 3rd most beautiful women at the Arab Fashion Week 2012.