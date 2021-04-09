Neha Malik Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Introduction

Neha malik born on 31 October 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021)in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India is an Indian Actress and Model. She has appeared in several music video songs and Bollywood movies. She was ranked 3rd most beautiful women at the Arab Fashion Week 2012.

Father Name:- Not Known

Mother Name:- Not Known

Brother Name:- Not Known

Sister Name:- Not Known

Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known

Husband Name:- N/A

Children:- N/A

Neha Malik Education, Qualification

Neha Malik did her schooling from St. Xavier and completed her graduation from GMCH Govt Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh.

Neha Malik Career

After her graduation, she went to Indore for the Frankfinn course and she came to Mumbai and started pursuing her actress and model career. Neha started her career as a model and in 2012. She was ranked 3rd most beautiful women at the Arab Fashion Week. Neha made her Bollywood debut with film “Bhanwari Ka Jaal”. In 2015, She participated in Bridal Fashion Week in Goa. In 2016, She was among the top 10 contestants at the Bangkok Beach Fashion Week.

She has appeared in the superhit songs like Dhoop mein na chal, 5 ft 7 inch, Sakhiyaan, Thumka Song.

Filmography

Musafir 2020 (2020)

Gandhi Fer Aa Gea (2020)

I Promise (2019)

Neha Malik’s Music Videos

Dhoop mein na chal

Sakhiyaan

Thumka Song

Laut ke na aana

Ishq Karle

Machine ATM

Meri Wali Sardarni

Kurta Pajama

Neha Malik Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Birthday:- 31 October

31 October Age:- 36 Years (Approx, in 2021)

36 Years (Approx, in 2021) Height:- 168 cm, 5 feet 6 inch

168 cm, 5 feet 6 inch Weight:- 55 Kg

55 Kg Figure Measurement:- 35-27-36

35-27-36 Net Worth:- 3 Crore INR (Approx, as in 2021)

3 Crore INR (Approx, as in 2021) Car Collection:- Not Known

Neha Malik Wiki / Bio

Wiki / Bio Name Neha malik Profession(s) Actress, Model Debut Tv Show Debut Film Bhanwari Ka Jaal Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) in centimeters– 168 cm

meters– 1.68 m

in feet inches– 5 feet 6 inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Body Measurement 35-27-36 Bust Size 35 Waist Size 27 Hip Size 36 Personal Life Date of Birth 31 October Birth Palace Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India Hometown Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India Residence Nationality Indian Age 36 Years (Approx, in 2021) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Scorpio Religion Hinduism Hobbies Swimming, Cooking, Reading, Dancing Education & Qualification School St. Xavier, Delhi College/University GMCH Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh Qualification Relationships & More Marital Status Unmarried Affairs / Boyfriend Not Known Family Parents Father– Not Known

Mother– Not Known Siblings Sister– Not Known

Brother– Not Known Spouse / Husband N/A Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Actor Salman Khan Favourite Actress Alia Bhatt Favourite Food Pasta Favourite Films Jab We Met, DDLJ, Titanic Favourite Book Love Story by Erich Segal Net Worth and Car Collection Net worth 3 Crore INR (Approx, as in 2021) Car Collection Not Known

Some fact about Neha Malik