Neha Malik Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Neha Malik Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth

Avatar
By
Posted on
Neha-Malik-With-Her-Mother
Contents hide
1 Introduction
2 Neha Malik Education, Qualification
3 Neha Malik Career
3.1 Neha Malik’s Music Videos
4 Neha Malik Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
5 Neha Malik Wiki / Bio
6 Some fact about Neha Malik

Introduction

Neha malik born on 31 October 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021)in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India is an Indian Actress and Model. She has appeared in several music video songs and Bollywood movies. She was ranked 3rd most beautiful women at the Arab Fashion Week 2012.

  • Father Name:- Not Known
  • Mother Name:- Not KnownNeha-Malik-With-Her-Mother
  • Brother Name:- Not Known
  • Sister Name:- Not Known
  • Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
  • Husband Name:- N/A
  • Children:- N/A

Neha Malik Education, Qualification

Neha Malik did her schooling from St. Xavier and completed her graduation from GMCH Govt Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh.

Neha Malik Career

After her graduation, she went to Indore for the Frankfinn course and she came to Mumbai and started pursuing her actress and model career. Neha started her career as a model and in 2012. She was ranked 3rd most beautiful women at the Arab Fashion Week. Neha made her Bollywood debut with film “Bhanwari Ka Jaal”. In 2015, She participated in Bridal Fashion Week in Goa. In 2016, She was among the top 10 contestants at the Bangkok Beach Fashion Week.

She has appeared in the superhit songs like Dhoop mein na chal, 5 ft 7 inch, Sakhiyaan, Thumka Song.

Filmography

  • Musafir 2020 (2020)
  • Gandhi Fer Aa Gea (2020)
  • I Promise (2019)

Neha Malik’s Music Videos

  • Dhoop mein na chal
  • Sakhiyaan
  • Thumka Song
  • Laut ke na aana
  • Ishq Karle
  • Machine ATM
  • Meri Wali Sardarni
  • Kurta Pajama

Neha Malik Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 31 October
  • Age:- 36 Years (Approx, in 2021)
  • Height:- 168 cm, 5 feet 6 inch
  • Weight:- 55 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 35-27-36
  • Net Worth:- 3 Crore INR (Approx, as in 2021)
  • Car Collection:- Not Known

Neha Malik Wiki / Bio

Wiki / Bio
Name Neha malik
Profession(s) Actress, Model
Debut Tv Show
Debut Film Bhanwari Ka Jaal
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters– 168 cm
meters– 1.68 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 6 inch
Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Body Measurement 35-27-36
Bust Size 35
Waist Size 27
Hip Size 36
Personal Life
Date of Birth 31 October
Birth Palace Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India
Hometown Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India
Residence
Nationality Indian
Age 36 Years (Approx, in 2021)
Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Scorpio
Religion Hinduism
Hobbies Swimming, Cooking, Reading, Dancing
Education & Qualification
School St. Xavier, Delhi
College/University GMCH Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh
Qualification
Relationships & More
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs / Boyfriend Not Known
Family
Parents Father– Not Known
Mother– Not Known
Siblings Sister– Not Known
Brother– Not Known
Spouse / Husband N/A
Children Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite Actor Salman Khan
Favourite Actress Alia Bhatt
Favourite Food Pasta
Favourite Films Jab We Met, DDLJ, Titanic
Favourite Book Love Story by Erich Segal
Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth 3 Crore INR (Approx, as in 2021)
Car Collection Not Known

Some fact about Neha Malik

  • In 2015, She participated in Bridal Fashion Week in Goa.
  • In 2016, She was among the top 10 contestants at the Bangkok Beach Fashion Week.
  • She was ranked 3rd most beautiful women at the Arab Fashion Week 2012.

Neha malik

