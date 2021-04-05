ENTERTAINMENT

Nehal Vadoliya Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Web Series, and More

Nehal Vadoliya Bio

Nehal Vadoliya is an Indian actress, actively working in the Indian TV media, and web series Industry. She was born on 2 December 1996, in Gujrat, India. She is known for her appearance in many web series like Julie, Gandi Baat 3, Raseele padosan web series. Her web series debut happens in 2019 via Gandi Baat 3. Before breaking into acting she also appears in many modeling and photoshoots. Her 1st lead actress role was in the Sony Tv serial Shree Ganesha. Nehal was from a humble non-Bollywood family. Her father Rajith Vadoliya is a businessman and her mother Anitha Vadoliya is a housemaker. Her parents always support her in her bold projects. In 2019-2020, she becomes popular due to her bold avatar in various web series on Ullu, Hotshot, and Nuefliks OTT platforms. Adaa Khan

Nehal Vadoliya Biography

Nehal was born and brought up in Jamnagar, Gujarat in a middle-class family. She loves to visit Gujrat from time to time because she loves Gujarati food. She studied in Vikas Excessive School till 12th standard. Then she earns a graduate degree from Delhi University. Her role in the 2019-2020 web series Alt Balaji’s Gandi Baat 3 is hugely popular among household masses.

Full Name Nehal Vadoliya
Nick Name (s) He stopped
Date of Birth 2 December 1996
Age 26
Birth Place Gujrat
Working Field Acting
Dancing
Modeling
Ethnicity Indian
Zodiac Sign Aries
Hair Color/ Type Dark Brown
Eye Color Black
Religion Hindu
Father Name Rajith Vadoliya
Mother Name Anitha Vadoliy
Marital Status Single
Relationship(s) Not Known
First Web Series Gandi Baat 3
First Movie NA
Known For Gandi Baat 3
Julie
Rang manch
Ikrar
Net Worth 50 Lakh

Nehal Vadoliya Career

Nehal made her silver OTT debut in 2019 with Gandi Baat 3. For the same, she was nominated for many awards. She is most popular for her role in the 2019 -2020 web series Rang Manch and Mastram. Her role in the web series Rang Manch was highly appreciated.

Nehal Vadoliya Measurements

Body Measurements 34-28-36
Height 5′6″ Feet
Weight 58 kg
Dress Size 5 (US)
Shoes Size 8 (US)
Body Shape Curvy
Chest Size 34 inches
Waist Size 28 inches
Hips Size 36 inches
Some Facts
  • Kangana Ranaut is her Favriout actress.
  • Nehal Vadoliya also featured in some topless scenes for her Raseele Padosan web series produced by Nuefliks.
  • Nehal loves more to work on web series than on TV, movies.
  • She won the best actress debut award for Brihi in Shree Ganesha Mythological serial on Sony TV.
  • she is trained in various forms of dancing.
  • Nehal also appears in Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma.
Nehal Vadoliya pics

