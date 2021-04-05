Nehal Vadoliya Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Web Series, and More

Nehal Vadoliya is an Indian actress, actively working in the Indian TV media, and web series Industry. She was born on 2 December 1996, in Gujrat, India. She is known for her appearance in many web series like Julie, Gandi Baat 3, Raseele padosan web series. Her web series debut happens in 2019 via Gandi Baat 3. Before breaking into acting she also appears in many modeling and photoshoots. Her 1st lead actress role was in the Sony Tv serial Shree Ganesha. Nehal was from a humble non-Bollywood family. Her father Rajith Vadoliya is a businessman and her mother Anitha Vadoliya is a housemaker. Her parents always support her in her bold projects. In 2019-2020, she becomes popular due to her bold avatar in various web series on Ullu, Hotshot, and Nuefliks OTT platforms. Adaa Khan
Nehal Vadoliya Biography
Nehal was born and brought up in Jamnagar, Gujarat in a middle-class family. She loves to visit Gujrat from time to time because she loves Gujarati food. She studied in Vikas Excessive School till 12th standard. Then she earns a graduate degree from Delhi University. Her role in the 2019-2020 web series Alt Balaji’s Gandi Baat 3 is hugely popular among household masses.
|Full Name
|Nehal Vadoliya
|Nick Name (s)
|He stopped
|Date of Birth
|
2 December 1996
|Age
|26
|Birth Place
|Gujrat
|Working Field
|Acting
Dancing
Modeling
|Ethnicity
|Indian
|Zodiac Sign
|Aries
|Hair Color/ Type
|Dark Brown
|Eye Color
|Black
|Religion
|Hindu
|Father Name
|Rajith Vadoliya
|Mother Name
|Anitha Vadoliy
|Marital Status
|Single
|Relationship(s)
|Not Known
|First Web Series
|Gandi Baat 3
|First Movie
|NA
|Known For
|Gandi Baat 3
Julie
Rang manch
Ikrar
|Net Worth
|50 Lakh
Social Media Accounts
|100k followers
|Official Website
Nehal Vadoliya Career
Nehal made her silver OTT debut in 2019 with Gandi Baat 3. For the same, she was nominated for many awards. She is most popular for her role in the 2019 -2020 web series Rang Manch and Mastram. Her role in the web series Rang Manch was highly appreciated.
Nehal Vadoliya Measurements
|Body Measurements
|
34-28-36
|Height
|5′6″ Feet
|Weight
|58 kg
|Dress Size
|5 (US)
|Shoes Size
|8 (US)
|Body Shape
|Curvy
|Chest Size
|34 inches
|Waist Size
|28 inches
|Hips Size
|36 inches
Some Facts
- Kangana Ranaut is her Favriout actress.
- Nehal Vadoliya also featured in some topless scenes for her Raseele Padosan web series produced by Nuefliks.
- Nehal loves more to work on web series than on TV, movies.
- She won the best actress debut award for Brihi in Shree Ganesha Mythological serial on Sony TV.
- she is trained in various forms of dancing.
- Nehal also appears in Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma.