Neighbors actress Madeleine West reveals why she’s turning to a political career

She is best known for her time on the soap opera Neighbors, but actress Madeleine West is changing careers to focus on politics.

The 41-year-old appeared on The Project on Tuesday night and shared her reasons for securing a spot in the NSW state parliament.

‘I believe politics is for the people and it is about being the voice of the people. You don’t need any qualification to become an MP.

‘Obviously all you need is accountability, you need to care about your community, and you need the willpower to make people feel safe.’

