Neil Bhatt Wiki, Shows, Height, Age, Co-Stars, Marital Status, Upcoming Shows, Interviews, Net Worth And More.. – Tellyexpress

Actress Neil Bhatt is famously known for his stint in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ and ‘Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’. Currently, Neil as ACP Virat in ‘Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin’ is winning audience heart. Read more about Neil Bhatt below!

Name: Neil Bhatt Nick Name: Neil Profession: Actor Popular Role: ACP Virat (Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin) Height: 1.75 M Date of Birth: 4 August 1987 Home Town: Vadodara, Gujarat School: Jasudben M. L. School, Mumbai College: Government Law College, Mumbai

Jitendra Chauhan College of Law, Mumbai Educational Qualifications: Law Graduate Debut: Arslaan (2008) Family: Aishwarya Sharma (fiancé) Controversies: Not Known Favorite Place: Not Known Favorite Actor/Actress: Aamir Khan/ Madhuri Dixit Favorite Colors: Not Known Salary Per Episode: Not Known Net Worth: Not Known Marital Status: Not Known

Shows:

Arsalan, Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Wo Rab Ki Marzi, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Nach Le With Saroj Khan, Gumrah End of Innocence, Ramayan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Zindagi Wins, Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi Ho, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya 6, Laal Ishq, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Shaadi Ho Toh Aisi, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Co-stars:

Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Deepika Singh

Upcoming shows: N/A

Latest News:

N/A

Interviews & Fan Chat Session With Us :- Not Known

Neil Bhatt Wife?

Actor Neil Bhatt recently got engaged with his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Aishwarya Sharma.

Neil Bhatt is married or not?

Actor Neil Bhatt is unmarried.

Neil Bhatt net worth?

Not Available

Neil Bhatt Age?

Actor Neil Bhatt is 33 years old.

Neil Bhatt girl friend?

Actor Neil Bhatt recently got engaged with his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Aishwarya Sharma.

Neil Bhatt marriage date?

Not Known

