Neil Bhatt Wiki, Shows, Height, Age, Co-Stars, Marital Status, Upcoming Shows, Interviews, Net Worth And More.. – Tellyexpress

Neil Bhatt Wiki, Shows, Height, Age, Co-Stars, Marital Status, Upcoming Shows, Interviews, Net Worth And More on TellyExpress.com

Actress Neil Bhatt is famously known for his stint in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ and ‘Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’. Currently, Neil as ACP Virat in ‘Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin’ is winning audience heart. Read more about Neil Bhatt below!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM_KIash_VJ/

Name: Neil Bhatt
Nick Name: Neil
Profession: Actor
Popular Role: ACP Virat (Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin)
Height: 1.75 M
Date of Birth: 4 August 1987
Home Town: Vadodara, Gujarat
School: Jasudben M. L. School, Mumbai
College: Government Law College, Mumbai
Jitendra Chauhan College of Law, Mumbai
Educational Qualifications: Law Graduate
Debut: Arslaan (2008)
Family: Aishwarya Sharma (fiancé)
Controversies: Not Known
Favorite Place: Not Known
Favorite Actor/Actress: Aamir Khan/ Madhuri Dixit
Favorite Colors: Not Known
Salary Per Episode: Not Known
Net Worth: Not Known
Marital Status: Not Known

Shows:

Arsalan, Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Wo Rab Ki Marzi, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Nach Le With Saroj Khan, Gumrah End of Innocence, Ramayan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Zindagi Wins, Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi Ho, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya 6, Laal Ishq, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Shaadi Ho Toh Aisi, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Co-stars:

Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Deepika Singh

Upcoming shows: N/A

Latest News:

N/A

Interviews & Fan Chat Session With Us :- Not Known

Neil Bhatt Wife?

Actor Neil Bhatt recently got engaged with his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Aishwarya Sharma.

Neil Bhatt is married or not?

Actor Neil Bhatt is unmarried.

Neil Bhatt net worth?

Not Available

Neil Bhatt Age?

Actor Neil Bhatt is 33 years old.

Neil Bhatt girl friend?

Actor Neil Bhatt recently got engaged with his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Aishwarya Sharma.

Neil Bhatt marriage date?

Not Known

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

