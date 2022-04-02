Neil Critchley’s reaction as Blackpool are taught a harsh lesson against Nottingham Forest

Blackpool were thoroughly beaten by the clinical Nottingham Forest after the hosts’ poor show at Bloomfield Road.

In the first part of this one they were thrown out in every department, giving the opposition a lot of room to work in dangerous areas.

Philipp Zinkernagel provided the opener a piece of luck with his deflected finish looping over Dan Grimshaw, though he was given too much space to work with in first place.

seasiders There were problems going forward, especially in the air, winning the ball on the pitch to create chances but the quality was lacking in the final piece and they pay you when you’re up against a clinical side as One. do.

He did the same later in the first half as Brennan Johnson found himself…