Neil Magny scoffs at the idea of fighting Khamzat Chimaev in July

Neil Magny seems to be a welterweight that everybody likes to name out. It’s inevitable that whenever you win and also you need a top-10 fighter, you name out Magny.

Subsequently, it was not a shock when Sweden’s fast-rising contender, Khamzat Chimaev, turned one other athlete intent on desirous to combat Magny. The 2 have been linked for a very long time.

Chimaev introduced just a few weeks earlier that he would retire from lively competitors after scuffling with problems stemming from his battle with COVID-19 just a few months in the past. The choice was rapidly reversed as many notable figures stepped in to persuade him in any other case.

Since then, he has been calling out Magny in hopes to face him as soon as he lastly returns. The combat would possibly make sense for Chimaev when he returns, however in the intervening time, Magny is baffled by the decision out.

“This man is coping with COVID problems himself and somewhat than getting wholesome he’s over there telling folks ‘Yeah! It’s going to be Neil Magny vs Khamzat Chimaev in July!’ I’m similar to ‘dude… get wholesome first! I’ll beat your ass any day of the week however please concentrate on getting wholesome first.’ It was getting type of irritating,” Magny admitted to MyMMANews. “The concept Ali [Abdelaziz] and Khamzat really anticipate me to sit down round on the sidelines for six months to hopefully look ahead to him to be wholesome sufficient to combat [is] simply loopy to me.”

Magny is presently set to tackle Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 26. The matchup got here on the proper timeframe as he hoped to return in both Could or June.

It’s a matchup that makes a variety of sense for each fighters presently. Proper now, Magny is absolutely targeted on his upcoming combat on Could 8.

“I suppose that’s simply the place the game’s going today,” Magny mentioned. “I can’t let that stuff distract me by some means. I’m on a mission to turn out to be one of many best welterweights on the market and that’s what I’m doing each single alternative I get.”