Neil Warnock announces retirement from football management after 41 years

The 73-year-old made the announcement while appearing as a pundit at Sky Gillette Soccer on Saturday. This ends a long and successful career in the dugout that spanned more than 40 years. They hold the record for most promotions in English football with eight.

His last job was at championship side Middlesbrough, which he left in November. Shortly before that decision, he crossed 1,600 games as a manager and set a new record in English football.

