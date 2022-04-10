Neil Warnock announces retirement from management

Neil Warnock has announced his retirement from football management at the age of 73.

The veteran manager handled 16 clubs during his long career, and managed Middlesbrough throughout the championship, before leaving the club by mutual consent last November.

Warnock’s most memorable stint as a manager came with his boyhood club Sheffield United, which he first took over in 1999, before promoting them to the Premier League in 2006.

The 73-year-old announced his decision on Sky Sports, ending a career in management that lasted 41 years.

“I just decided to relax and do a little shopping,” Warnock said.

“I love walking dogs and on my bike, walking on my electric bike…