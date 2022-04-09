Neil Warnock: Former QPR, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United manager announces retirement

n Eale Warnock has announced the end of his 42-year managerial career.

The former Crystal Palace, QPR and Sheffield United manager has been out of work since his sacking by Middlesbrough in November 2021.

Warnock, who holds the promotion record in the Football League with eight, confirmed his decision while speaking on Sky Sports Soccer on Saturday.

No one has managed more games in English professional football, with Warnock having a total of 1,600 passes since a career that began with Gainsborough Trinity in 1980.

His greatest success came with hometown club Sheffield United, which led him to the top flight in 2005 before spells with QPR, with which he also won promotion, and two spells with Palace.

Warnock’s last stint in the Premier League came in 2018-19 with Cardiff City.