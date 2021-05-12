Neleman No-No Leads Tech Over Syracuse in ACC Championship First Round, 6-0 – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (20-25, 11-19 ACC) advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2021 ACC Championships with a 6-0 win over Syracuse (20-24, 12-20 ACC) thanks in large part to a no-hitter by slinger Blake Neleman on Wednesday at Ulmer Stadium. A second-year freshman, Neleman dealt all game on the way to her first career no-hitter. The no-no marked the fourth in Georgia Tech postseason history and fourth individual no-hitter in ACC Championship history.

The Jackets kicked off the tournament with a bang as junior utility player Breanna Roper led off the game crushing a solo shot over the right-field foul pole. Both pitchers took control beyond that until the sixth inning as Georgia Tech erupted for five more runs. The Orange first walked the bases loaded, setting up another pair of RBI for Roper on a single through the right side. Recently deemed All-ACC First Team and ACC All-Freshman Team catcher Emma Kauf followed Roper by dropping a triple on the left-field line, plating two more. Senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay later put a stamp on the inning with an RBI single into right for a 6-0 Jacket lead. Neleman then retired the side in the bottom of the seventh as she picked up her 12th win on the year with a complete game no-hitter, including nine strikeouts.