Nemkov vs Davis 2 Live! Free Stream, How to Watch Bellator 257 Reddit? – Film TMT

In the primary occasion the defending 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov meets Phil Davis within the rematch.

Nemkov (12-2) defeated Davis (22-5, 1 NC) by break up determination of their first combat in November 2018.

After that he submitted Rafael Carvalho within the second spherical and stopped former two-division titleholder Ryan Bader additionally in Spherical 2, to change into a brand new gentle heavyweight champion and safe the seventh straight victory.

Occasion: Nemkov vs Davis 2

Date: Friday, Apr. 16, 2021

Begin Time: Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, Most important Card begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Location: Uncasville, CT

Venue: Mohegan Solar Enviornment

Bellator 257 will happen on the Mohegan Solar Enviornment in Connecticut on April 16. The primary occasion is anticipated to start out at round 9 PM EST (3 PM PST / 2 AM BST), relying on how lengthy the preliminary matches run for.

You must observe that we'll solely be recommending official sources.

The co-main occasion will kick off the Grand Prix portion of the cardboard, with Corey Anderson (14-5) set to face former Absolute Championship Akhmat gentle heavyweight champion Dovletdzhan Yagsi Muradov (18-5-1). Anderson might be competing in his second combat for the promotion, whereas Yakshi Muradov might be making his Bellator debut. Anderson was victorious in his debut, ending Melvin Manhoef by way of technical knockout in spherical two. Yakshi Muradov is available in having not misplaced an expert bout since 2015, and is at the moment using an eight-fight successful streak. The Turkmenistan native gained the ACA belt in 2018 and has defended it twice since, most not too long ago at ACA 103 towards Alexey Butorin.

Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 Full Combat Card

Most important Card

Vadim Nemkov Vs. Phil davis

Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi

Preliminary card

Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva

Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Pedro Carvalho

Mads Burnell vs. Saul Rogers

Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard

John De Jesus vs. Alfred Khashakyan

Steve Mowry vs. Shaun Asher

Grachik Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson

Marcus Surin vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik

The place else can I watch Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 on-line?

Having left Sky Sports activities, Bellator 257 matches will now solely be proven on BBC iPlayer. This service is totally free to make use of, though you’ll have to create an account first.

BBC iPlayer is geo-restricted, so that you’ll must be within the UK or utilizing a British VPN server to observe something. Moreover, UK legislation requires that you’ve got a TV license to stream content material because it’s proven on TV (though the BBC iPlayer web site sometimes fails to confirm this).

The brand new period of MMA being hoisted up onto the pedestal of mainstream media via retailers like Showtime Sports activities and ABC (for UFC aficionados) has formally begun. Whether or not it’s as a result of extra eyes are centered on the game or big-time networks have began to purchase in, that is simply what is required throughout this time. From beautiful upsets to legends being dethroned, 2021 has seen all of it.

The UFC on ABC 1 card that came about in mid-January included a dominant efficiency for the ages from Max Holloway towards the ever-terrifying striker Calvin Kattar.

ONE Championship got here in swinging into the North American waters with a six-bout card that noticed pioneer multi-time champion Eddie Alvarez succumb to a controversial disqualification a mere minute into the combat after touchdown punches to the again of his opponent’s head. If that wasn’t sufficient, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, the person who many see as the best of all time within the flyweight division, was knocked out by Adriano Moraes within the second spherical of their showdown.

Ultimate Phrase About Nemkov vs Davis 2

Bellator 257 would be the rematch between present gentle heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and former gentle heavyweight champion Phil Davis. The pair first met in 2018, the place Nemkov edged out a break up determination over Davis in a three-round affair. Nemkov (12-2) not too long ago defeated former champ Ryan Bader by way of second-round TKO to win the 205-pound belt, a combat that could possibly be run again ought to each make it to the ultimate later this yr.