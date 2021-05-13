Nenjam Marappathillai Tamil Movie Premieres On OTT Zee5!

Nenjam Marappathilai movie is all to release digitally on the OTT platform. All the fans can enjoy and watch it through online streaming. The movie is going to release on the Zee5 app. This is one of the most famous and entertaining digital platforms which always comes up with new and brilliant movies and series to entertain the viewers. This time, the platform is going to excite its users with a very interesting Tamil movie titled “Nenjam Marappathilai” which is scheduled to be released on May 14, 2021. The movie has lots of good and talented actors who have done their work professionally and exceptionally.

Nenjam Marappathillai On OTT Zee5

The director and producer of the film are Sevaraghavan and P. Madan respectively. The film is made under the production house Escape Artists Motion Pictures and GLO studios. The movie is written by Selvaraghvan. The editing and cinematography are done by Prasanna GK and Arvind Krishna respectively. Yuvan Shankar Raja gave the beautiful music in the movie. The movie is featuring S. J. Suryah, Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha, and many others who will be seen in the supporting roles. The movie is filled with lots of drama and actions which will entertain the viewers.

Star Cast Name of “Nenjam Marappathailai”

S. J. Suryah as Ramaswamy “Ramsay”

Regina Cassandra as Mariam

Nandita Swetha as Swetha

Arvind Krishna as Kalyan in a special appearance

Nenjam Marappathillai Movie Review

The movie moves around a lady who is young and pure from the heart. She takes a job into the rich family as a nanny and she tries to stay away of the married employers who have wrong intentions about her. The whole movie is all about her struggles to save herself from them. Let’s see how she face all her problem and live her life peacefully. The story of the movie is very interesting and motivated for all women. The movie can easily relate to those women who work in houses and suffers from something like this.

The trailer of the movie has got a positive response from the viewers. Its trailer has managed to earn a huge number of views and millions of likes it. The makers have received a good response and expecting the same response this time also. The makers are excitingly waiting to see the response of the viewers. The movie is going to stream on the Zee5 app on 14 May 2021. So, if you haven’t watched the movie yet then there another chance to catch the movie on the OTT platform Zee5 but you have to buy a subscription to the app to enjoy the movie. Stay tuned with us for more interesting updates related to all the upcoming movies.