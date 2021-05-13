Nepal Congress will stake claim to form government, attempts to mobilize number force

Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s representative after losing floor test in the House plans to build a new government in Nepal swing. Nepal’s main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to stake on PM’s POST. Earlier in the day, the President asked political parties to claim to form a new government by Thursday.

A meeting of Nepal Congress officials decided to form the next government on Tuesday. The party led by Sher Bahadur Deuba has the support of the Nepal Communist Party Maoist Center (CPN-MC) and it is expected that representatives of the Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal (JSPN) will also support it. Earlier, the office of President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday said that they have decided to invite parties to form a majority government under Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Naples.

As reported by the Himalayan Times, the CPN-UML-led faction led by Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalnath Khanal are expected to help the government. In the 271-member House of Representatives, the NC has 61 members while the CPN-MC has 49 MPs. Party with the 26 MPs needed to form a government coalition under his leadership, 32 members of the JSP-N can play an important role in the formation of government.