Nepalese workers return home on fear of lockout – Dailynews24 – entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

Mumbai: Nocturnal curfew has been announced in Maharashtra and since this announcement the phase of return of migrant laborers has started. Now once again the fear of lockout has spread among the laborers. Due to this, apart from UP, Bihar, Bengal, now Nepalese laborers are also returning to their homes. In fact, crowds of migrants have started appearing at all railway stations in Mumbai and long lines are seen for train tickets. In view of this, the prices of platform tickets have also been increased, but the crowd of laborers outside the railway stations remains constant.

Now in Maharashtra, restaurants and hotels are not allowed to sit and eat, and after this, employees working in all hotels and restaurants have also left for their homes. Let us also tell you, ‘Among the returning migrant laborers, Nepalese laborers working in hotels and restaurants are also included in large numbers.’ In the lockdown that took place last year, these laborers were forced to leave their trucks in their own villages, so this time they are already going to their villages by train and road, taking precautions. Currently, such photographs have surfaced from Thane where Nepali laborers are gathering in common vehicles to travel across the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

Also, all of them do not know whether they will get the means of transport after going to Gujarat. At the moment, everyone is thinking of migrating from here as the only solution. Let us also tell you that the situation is worse in Bhiwandi and Thane. Here, laborers of most companies have also started going home. There are many workers and workers who have lost their jobs and have no other option but to return home.

