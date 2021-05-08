Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa breaks record for 25th time

Breaking her own record, Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa visited Mount Everest for the 25th time on Friday, the most frequently from the top of the world’s highest mountain.

Meera Acharya, director of Nepal’s tourism department, said, “Sherpa reached the summit of Mount Komolangma at six in the evening.”

Kami was part of a 12-man squad that saw Shikhar recover the ropes. He was the first of hundreds of climbers hoping to reach the top in the coming weeks.

Kami has served as a mentor for over two decades. He first stood atop an 8,849 m (29,032 ft) high mountain in 1994 as part of a commercial expedition. He has topped almost every year.

“This is not about breaking records… I intended to celebrate my silver jubilee by climbing 25 times at the age of 50 in 2020, but COVID did not let that happen. So this year I will make my dream come true, ”said Kami.

The climber has also made a name for himself in Pakistan, including the world’s second highest peak, K2, among other mountains. He plans to go to the summit later this year as a guide to an imperial Bahrain team. Kami said, “I climb for my nation. Guides like us are essential for Nepal’s tourism sector. Without us, foreigners would not come, ”said Kami.

Although the epidemic is still prevalent in Nepal and other parts of the world, the Nepalese government gave a go-ahead to the mountaineering this spring and, according to the Department of Tourism, issued a record 408 climbing permits.