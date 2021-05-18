Net Worth: Bengal’s grandfather Mithun, who owns property worth so many crores, will fly away knowing

Mithun Chakraborty is not interested in anyone’s identity. He is a successful actor of Indian cinema. He also has crores of fans and the world calls him Mithun Da. He is a good actor, dancer, singer, producer and writer. When he danced to the song I Am Disco Dancer, he became very famous. He was liked worldwide.

In the 1980s solo decade, the actor produced more than 110 films, including Shaukeen, Disco Dancer, Hum Panchhi and many more. This shows how much Mithun Chakraborty’s salary was in the year mentioned. In the year 1989, he was working in a record 19 films. The veteran hero starred in more than 100 films in the 1990s and these films included Phool Aur Angar, Pyaar Ka Devta, Mere Sajana Nath Nibbana and many more. Mithun Da of the 90s compares to the previous decade I focused more on the corporate sector than films and started running a production company named Mithun’s Dream Factory and also started operating hotels in many parts of the country.



Property of Mithun Chakraborty

Since 2000, actors have appeared focusing more on lateral roles, such as Veer, Housefull 2, Oh My God, etc. Mithun Da also does a lot of reality shows and other advertisements. Currently his total assets are around 301 crores which is very high.