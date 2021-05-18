Net Worth: Bollywood’s queen Kangana Ranaut is the owner of such crores of assets



Kangana Ranaut is a brilliant actress and is also a person who fearlessly puts her point in front of everyone without being afraid of anyone. She has tweeted several times on many other issues related to nepotism. By the way, Kangana is traveling from Corona. But now he is healthy.



Talk about Kangana’s total net worth is 13 million USD, which is about 83 crores in Indian currency. Most of her revenue comes from brand endorsement, for which she charges Rs 1-1.5 crore per endorsement. She is also a film producer and Bollywood actress. It is estimated that she earns around $ 1 million (Rs 6.4 crore annually). It is also estimated that their total wealth has increased by 37% in the last few years.

Apart from this he has invested in real estate properties like land in Manali, a big apartment in suburban Mumbai, etc. With such a large earning, Kangana is among the highest-paid tax payers of the government. Apart from earning, she never lagged behind in terms of charity and social cause.

Kangana’s house and cars

House: Kangana lives in Mumbai, India. He has also bought a land in Manali and built a mansion there. The value of this property is about 30 crores. She is building an organic farm, horse stables and a good Victorian cottage there.

Cars: Kangana’s car collection is quite good. Kangana owns some of the best luxury cars in the world. His owned cars include the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes – Benz GLE SUV, and more.