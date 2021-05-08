ENTERTAINMENT

Net Worth: Knowing the total wealth of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, you will fly away

Avatar

Priyanka Chopra, who has made her mark in Bollywood to Hollywood, is an obsessed person, Priyanka and Nick Jonas are one of the famous couples who give fans a couplet. No matter the chance, both look very good together.

In fact, according to a 2020 GQ magazine report, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas currently have collective assets worth Rs 734 crore, which is around $ 100 million. So let’s explain how these couples earn in person, in Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity 100 list, Priyanka was ranked 14th with an annual earning of Rs 23.4 crore, which is around $ 3.2 million.

Nick Jonas began his solo music career in 2013, with the actor-singer doing Disney Channel films such as Camp Rock, which also began his career as an actor. In February 2019, together with the three brothers, he created Sucker Song. He is also the co-owner of Tequila brand ‘Villa One’, he appeared in the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017, according to celebrity net worth, Nick Has an estimated earnings of $ 50 million.

